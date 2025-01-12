Jennifer Lopez will hardly forget this 2024 that she just left. Because it has been a year in which the singer has had to read in the media how her crisis and subsequent divorce with Ben Affleck were narrated practically to the minute. A conflict that had a very marked chronology whose origin was a public fight and its end a cold Christmas. As cold as the signing of the recently resolved divorce papers.

How far is that tender November of 2002, when Jennifer Lopez revealed in an interview her engagement to Ben Affleck. Everything was public in reality: both his happiness and his sadness. The actor proposed with a custom-made Harry Winston pink diamond ring that he had chosen himself. «He is brilliantly intelligent, loving, charming, affectionate…», she said of her prince.

A little more than two years later, after a southern wedding and the distribution of sugar freely at public events and on social media, disaster arrived. The beginning of the end of this disaster chronology has a well-marked date: January 2, 2024. It had been rumored for a long time that things were not going well, but that day no one had any doubts. The scene occurred inside a jewelry store in St. Barths. The clerks attended silently a volcanic discussion and each one left there separately.

rapid deterioration

Five days later she appeared radiant and expansive at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, something that several media outlets described as “overacting» and that did nothing other than amplify the rumors of crisis. On February 13, 2024, at the premiere of the documentary ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’, an ultimate failure for Jennifer Lopez, she would talk about “the encouragement” that Ben Affleck gave her while they worked together in the movie.









They would not be photographed together again until March 30, 2024. News of tension in the marriage was increasing and the lack of public appearances of the hand fueled speculation. In May, in the midst of rumors, Jennifer Lopez would publish a message on her networks about unhealthy relationships that would inflame the soufflé.

On May 30, 2024, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would attend their daughter Violet’s graduation together. Without too many public displays of affection. And on June 28, 2024, the actor was seen removing his belongings from the Los Angeles house that he shared with Jennifer Lopez to verify that marital tensions were a fact. «Ben is still living in the Brentwood rental. “He’s been there for about two months,” a friend of the couple told People magazine.

The divorce petition

And that one arrived August 20, 2024when Jennifer Lopez formally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck coinciding with the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia. No lawyers, representing herself.

What would come next is what everyone imagined: legal arguments, divisions of property, complaints from one person to another, bad manners, anger and disaffection. It was on October 9, 2024 when Jennifer Lopez spoke for the first time about her divorce from Ben Affleck in a chat with actress Nikki Glaser for ‘Interview’ magazine. «This is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I understand. You had to hit me really hard on the head with a damn mallet. You let the house fall on me. “You don’t have to do it again,” he would say about Ben and romantic relationships. And more: «Now I’m excited when I talk about how you’re going to be alone (…)And if I am free?».

During this time, Ben Affleck has remained hidden from the spotlight and without offering a single in-depth interview to talk about the crisis and the cataract of events in the last year. Nor has he spoken about his ex except to say on one occasion that “JLo is spectacular». On January 7, the couple had their particular Christmas gift: they were officially separated. Barely a year had passed since his spectacular fight in a jewelry store. A truly devastating year for both of us.