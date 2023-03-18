The Ministry of Water Resources in Iraq warned a few days ago that the water situation in Iraq is the most critical since the 1930s, according to press statements by Ali Radi Thamer, director of the General Authority for Dams and Reservoirs in the ministry.

Water reserves in Iraq are depleted

Water storage is in a very critical situation, and the total current storage ranges between 7 and 7.5 billion cubic meters, while at the end of 2019 it ranged between 55 and 60 billion cubic meters, which is a very wide difference.

The reason for the depletion of water storage, according to the Iraqi official

The scarce seasons follow, as this is the fourth scarce season, in addition to the lack of water revenues, especially from the Turkish side.

Withdrawal of rain and climatic changes are all factors that led to a decline in water revenues, because we had to release large amounts of water storage to meet daily requirements.=

How bad is it?

He considered that “this critical water year can be described as the worst year since the 1930s.”

For weeks, media and social networks in Iraq have been filled with shocking images of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which show a sharp drop in water levels, to the point that people are now able to walk in the middle of the river, which is almost completely dry, and cross it on foot.

significant economic impact

Water and environmental experts warn that the country is on the verge of existential crises related to the scarcity of drinking water and irrigation, which threatens the Iraqis in their livelihood and water, which requires, according to them, urgent action and in coordination with international bodies and organizations to prevent the occurrence of the worst.

The Iraqi researcher and water expert, Ayman Qaddouri, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

The water crisis in Iraq is reaching very advanced stages, and we may reach the point of no return soon. The current stage is very critical, especially as we live in several seasons that lack abundant rainfall, especially in the south of the country.

There is a sharp decline in water reserves, as the Iraqi reservoirs have reached the level of dead reservoirs, which means that the reservoirs are unable to supply waterways with water, although we are in the month of water harvest according to the water calendar, but what we are witnessing from the loss of the southern parts of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, respectively, proves The validity of predictions that the two immortal rivers will dry up within 5 years, no more.

The most prominent of those parts affected by drought are in the governorates of Dhi Qar and Maysan. In Dhi Qar, for example, Shatt Abu Lahia, one of the branches of the Tigris, was completely dry, which feeds the Islah district, east of the city of Nasiriyah, and supplies nearly 12,000 families with water, which are now threatened with thirst.

The struggle over water

The drying up of the watercourses branching from the Tigris and Euphrates threatens social peace and will ignite internal conflicts between governorates and districts, due to the absence of fair distribution of water and encroachment on its sources by some farmers by including areas outside the agricultural plan, and opening water channels without a permit.

For example, the drought of the Abu Lihya River will not only affect the lives of the residents in the Islah district, but will lead to the loss of one of the most important and distinguished Iraqi marshes, the Abu Zark marsh, which extends from the Islah district in the north to the city of Al-Fuhud in the south, on an area estimated at about 64 thousand dunums, where it is distinguished from The rest of the marshes, with the quality of its fresh water and the diversity of aquatic and terrestrial plants in it, in addition to its abundant production of fish wealth, as the marshes depend on agriculture and other marsh resources, which contributed to the diversification of the income sources of the population, and the availability of many types of endemic and migratory birds.

As for the people living near the marshes, they depend mainly on fishing, raising cows and buffaloes, and hunting birds for their livelihood.

Drinking water crisis

The month of March of each year begins the water harvest season according to the water calendar, but what is observed is water scarcity and the continued loss of Iraqi waterways due to drought and the deterioration of the quality of the remaining water, which gives serious indications of an environmental disaster that will cast a shadow over Iraq during the coming summer.

The most prominent features of the environmental disaster will be embodied in an increase in the frequency of dust storms and more dusty days, and in the occurrence of a drinking water crisis that will hit the south of the country in only two years, according to Kadouri.

Possible solutions