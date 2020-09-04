Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tries to put on the mask during the inauguration of the new General Abreu civic-military school in Rio de Janeiro. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

In August, Brazil discovered that with inequality there is no civilization. For his intentional and systematic negligence in managing the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro is the subject of three lawsuits for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court. The country reached the 100,000 death mark from covid-19 weeks ago, but, in that period, the far-right president achieved the highest approval rating since coming to power: 37%, according to a survey by the Datafolha Institute. And what is worse: almost half of the population, 47%, believes that Bolsonaro is not to blame for the prop …