«Vinicius’s attitude is not appropriate. “That he gives us the ‘A Second’ gesture is very hard for us.” Raúl Martín Presapresident of Rayo Vallecano, showed this Sunday in statements to the ‘Tiempo de Juego’ program on Cadena Cope the indignation of the Rayo fans and club over the scene in which the Brazilian player of the real Madrid when he was leaving the field after the League match played on Saturday night in Vallecas.

Viniciusrebuked by several spectators, responded by expressing his wish that the Ray descend to the Second Division through clear and ostensible gestures with the right hand.

The Madrid attacker once again exhibited his worst version in the behavior and sportsmanship section. He was a substitute and barely played half an hour (he replaced Brahma in the 63rd minute), but during that short period he saw a yellow card and could have been sent off if the referee, Martínez Munueracomes to appreciate as “contempt” the outrageous ways in which she addressed him after suffering a clear grab.

The referee, applying the law of advantage, let the play continue. When this ended, Vinicius claimed a yellow card for Balliua rival who had fouled him. He did it with such scandalous fuss that Munuera reprimanded him.









The Brazilian, even angrier, confronted the braid and, as seen in the video images, seemed to say “foda-se”, an expression in Portuguese that means, in a friendly translation, “fuck you.” .

The matter did not escalate, but minutes later the players of the real Madridand the club itself, through its social networks and its channel, ‘Real Madrid TV’, demanded a penalty from Mumim against Vinicius himself. It was not pointed out, and the South American forward became even more angry. And he ended up paying for it with Rayo and his followers.