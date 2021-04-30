“Britain’s Most Suffered Covid Patient“This is how the UK media christened Jason Kelk, a 49-year-old man, who he was admitted to the hospital on April 1, 2020 and is still fighting the coronavirus.

48 hours after arriving at the hospital General Infirmary by ambulance, the man from Leeds was connected to the respirator and since then, more than 12 months later, remains in the same bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Kelk suffered from type 2 diabetes and mild asthma before contracting the virus, so he was among the highest risk people of contracting the disease. The virus had no mercy on him.

His wife, 63-year-old Sue, said that the last year was extremely hard. On the one hand, due to the ups and downs of her husband’s health, the distance and the impossibility of seeing him. Furthermore, by the complex economic situation caused by the enormous hospitalization costs that causes her husband’s stay in the institution. Something that is not over yet.

His stay there was traumatic, as Jason had illnesses not related to Covid, which also weakened his health. His wife Sue described the ordeal: “His kidneys and lungs were almost completely destroyed and it is suspected that he has developed gastroparesis.”

“He had sucked into his lungs so much that he vomited a liter, which led him to develop pneumonia. He then went into cardiac arrest at the end of the year. It’s terrible for him vomits every day “the woman told Leeds Live.

The England Health Service website stated that the condition is triggered because food does not empty properly from the stomach, causing vomiting. In turn, it was added that “there is no obvious cause” for the condition, but that it may be related to complications from surgery and type 2 diabetes, suffered by Mr. Kelk.

Additionally, she noted that Jason has both good and bad days in his recovery, and that bad days are difficult to handle. Especially because of the few possibilities of accompanying him that he had throughout the year of hospitalization.

To make matters worse, his talks with the doctors were not at all encouraging: “For a long time, I was told that the question was to see if Jason was going to have a chance to go home. His life was always on the edge. “

But little by little some progress began to be seen. Last month the respirator was removed. Although you are on intermittent kidney dialysis while you still have a tracheostomy, lor it means that you continue to vomit every day.

At the same time, Su recently received a video sent to him by the nurses in which he saw Jason walking for the first time in a year. He took a trip through the hospital ward that he has been in since April 1 of last year.

Thanks to this, Sue had the opportunity to see her husband three times in a week And while he is still receiving intensive treatment, he is getting closer to being discharged to continue his recovery at home.

“Now it really looks like he’s coming home to me. They say it is a real possibility, we are saying when and not if he will be able to do it or not! “As for her husband’s mood, she pointed out that everything was extremely changeable: “It has been full of happiness and dark depression. It has been a roller coaster.”

“Right now I just think about being ready for when we hear the words: ‘Jason is fit to go home soon. But we don’t know when. ‘

Economic crisis

With Jason hospitalized for over 12 months, The last year has been extraordinarily difficult for the family. To help support them when Jason returns home, Sue has created a GoFundMe account to bring some relief to the family.

“All the help they’ve given us so far has been awesome, I can’t thank everyone enough. It has been very, very difficult. Thank you very much to all”Sue wrote.