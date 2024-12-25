Cinemas are an excellent place to take refuge from the excesses of these dates: excess of delicacies, excess of social life, excess of brothers-in-law, excess of ‘ Burrito sabanero ‘ covered by Bisbal. The Christmas lineup always features a handful of titles, both for those who want to add extra sweetness to these days and for those who feel cloying when they hear three bells ringing. Halfway through, ‘Without instructions’ brings together a little of everything, so that everyone can do their own reading, in a Christmas key or not. It is a comedy in which a thug Paco León has to take care of a baby, things in life. After eight years and now a stepfather, the child’s mother returns to recover her daughter. Released in theaters on December 25, “it is an adaptation of the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in the United States, which was a bombshell and which they had been trying to make here for a long time,” says the protagonist, who clarifies that, apparently, some producers “said that in Spain there were no actors to make this film”, something with which he disagrees: “I don’t agree with that, I can think of five or six great ones.” The role requires a notable change of register, and that is not so simple: “It starts out as a fairly light comedy, but in the end things get complicated and it gets ugly, ugly, ugly.” From the experience, León highlights the work with the director Marina Seresesky and with the co-star, the girl Maia Zaitegi, with whom “it was very easy to fall in love” and giving credibility to this father-daughter story from the complicity between both actors. For Paco León, “it is important to create something of truth” for viewers. This off-screen chemistry, he says, is essential, because “the most complicated thing when it comes to acting is relationships,” whether with other adult actors or with children. The good connection “goes beyond the screen” and, when it does not occur in real life “it is terrible.” He says that it hasn’t happened to him, but he knows of cases among colleagues who have had to pretend in fiction that they have complicity with other actors with whom there is no good vibes: “Then you have to lie, act more than normal.” Related News report Yes How to make a Christmas hit in 4 steps Nacho Serrano Pop Christmas carols are experiencing their greatest moment of splendor in recent decades in the record market, what is behind this phenomenon? Surprised, I ask him if his job is not It is, precisely, lying. «No, no, I completely disagree. We actors create truth, not lies. Those who lie are not good for this. Fiction is an alibi to tell truths. “When something really happens on a screen, stage or television, that’s when people connect with the actor.” Yeah, well, but what if he has to play a serial killer, will he kill half the cast? «No, but you have to tell the truth, you have to empathize, there has to be something about the character that you are able to understand, even if it makes you dizzy, you have to find something that fascinates you. You don’t have to kill anyone, but to act is to generate the sensation of truth.” Paco León in ‘Without Instructions’ Changing gears, we move on to talk about his worst trip, one in which he precisely experienced new, very, very true sensations. “It was a trip to the barrier reef in Australia,” during which something he had never experienced before happened to him: he became dizzy. The plan was to go diving in an idyllic place, which could be reached after a three-hour boat trip, but that day “the sea was very rough.” Not diving, not seeing sharks or manta rays: “I was vomiting for three hours and it wasn’t pleasant at all.” “As actors we create truth, not lies. Those who lie are not good for this. Fiction is an alibi for telling truths» Paco LeónThe worst of all is that Paco León assures that, until then, he had never felt dizzy. “I boasted that I never got dizzy, that I didn’t need to chew any medicine,” he recalls. What’s more, he says that he is “one of those who can look at his cell phone in a curvy car and not get dizzy.” Come on, all the possible dizziness of his previous life was caught on that day, when in practice he didn’t care whether he was on the Great Barrier Reef or in the port of Ventosa de Pisuerga, if it existed. After the maritime experience, have you gotten seasick again? «Since then I no longer take risks. If I see that I might get dizzy, I take the pill and feel calmer.” Lesson learned.

