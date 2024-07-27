Mayor of São Paulo declared that “electoral disputes are not TV programs” after the presenter blamed him for the chaos at his candidacy convention

The presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSDB, Jose Luis Datenareplied to the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who said that “electoral dispute is not a TV program”. Datena stated that “the worst thing is to confuse elections with corruption”.

To the newspaper S. Paulo NewspaperNunes said that the opponent “You are on the wrong path of wanting to get in, just making unfounded criticisms of people and thinking you are on the television program.”

“My TV show portrays the reality of the people of São Paulo, their difficulties, their struggles, their demands. When it comes to TV, Ricardo only understands the millions in advertising and propaganda that sell a fantasy city that doesn’t exist.”Datena replied in a press release.

This Saturday (27.Jul.2024), the party convention of the PSDB and Citizenship Federation in Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo), which confirmed Datena in the race and announced his vice, former senator José Aníbal (PSDB).

The event was marked by confusion with PSDB members opposed to the journalist’s candidacy.

Watch moments of the confusion (1min50s):

Former PSDB president Fernando Alfredo from São Paulo was among the protesters. According to the Poder360, Alfredo and part of the group support Nunes’ reelection.

When he arrived at the convention, Datena said that the actions of the Tucano militants were not “democracy”and yes a “chaos”. The presenter blamed Nunes for the confusion.

“This is a bunch of sellouts to this mayor of São Paulo who is shitting his pants,” he said. declared Datena. He also insulted the militants “Bums” It is “sons of bitches”.



Watch (43s):

