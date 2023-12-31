2023 has been a year full of emotions in the world of football, but not all the stories have been success stories. In this annual tour, we highlight the seven players whose signings have left a lot to be desired. From young promises that have not yet shined to established names that have not quite caught on:
The young Dane arrived at United with high expectations and a cost close to 80 million. However, his lack of appearances on the pitch has left the Red Devils and their fans eagerly waiting to see his contribution.
Barça was looking for Busquets' successor in Romeu, but the midfielder's performance has not lived up to expectations, leaving a void in the midfield that has not yet been filled.
For more news on transfers in Europe
PSG bet heavily on Dembélé by giving him the number 10, but his numbers do not reflect the status. With only one goal and five assists in 20 games, the Frenchman's performance is far from justifying his stellar signing.
Despite the high investment of more than 100 million, Caicedo has been overshadowed by the competition at Chelsea. With other players in his position standing out, the Ecuadorian struggles to find his space in the team.
Although Simeone had high hopes for Galán, the player has barely seen any minutes on the field. Although promising, his lack of opportunities at Atleti raises questions about his fit in the team.
Guardiola praised Nunes as one of the best last season, but his involvement at City has been limited. Despite the significant investment, it seems that the coach does not fully trust him.
With nearly 100 million invested, Muani has not managed to meet expectations as a star forward. With only four goals so far, his impact on PSG is far from what fans and the board expected.
#worst #signings
Leave a Reply