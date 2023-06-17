A 20-something woman with marked collarbones, the kind that is crushed in the gym so that her body never takes up too much space, wiggles in a thong and high heels. stripper on a bed She arches her back without fear of invoking a hernia and imitates the girls on PornHub with precision so that, a few meters away, a man dictates to her, leveraged on a sofa, how to manage her self-pleasure: “Let that playful pussy give of itself” ( “Fuckin’ stretch that tiny, little pussy”, it says in the original English). “I have you by the ass while I choke you with my dick. I want you to drown with it.” “Choke, choke,” he tells her, as she growls, sticking his fingers deep down her throat unafraid of the impending gag. The eloquent monologue continues and, in the background, a saxophone sounds like Kenny G. accompanied by beats electronic, as if someone updated the soundtrack of the erotic movies of the nineties. It is not a meta-ironic scene. This audiovisual combo, with close-ups of him salivating lewdly, is designed to turn us on. It hasn’t been like that on Twitter. From the Network only repelús, boredom and contempt have been voiced.

“I need someone to bring Abel down for this disgusting scene in The idol‘”, typed a user in a viral tweet which was replicated in multiple forms. Everyone was talking about the last ten minutes of double fantasythe second episode of The idolthe HBO Max series directed by the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson. The project began under the direction of Amy Seimetz looking at how the music industry shreds young artists à la Britney Spears (played by Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn). When it was 80% shot, the son of screenwriter Barry Levinson entered the scene. He kicked out Seimetz, discarded all that material that we will never see for having “too feminine a perspective” and The idol was recast into the story of an artist joining a sex cult led by Tedros (played by Abel Tesfaye, the artist known as The Weeknd, co-creator of the series).

Tesfaye and Levinson are responsible for having choreographed the sex of a fiction that only has a woman in its first five minutes. boomers Lamenting how boring 2023 was and sincerely longing for how much fun it was to be penetrated anally by your bosses during work hours. Some of us are even tender when he tries to make us believe that women walk around the house wearing lingerie three sizes too small that digs into our nipples or we go crazy masturbating with heavy glasses of whiskey because nothing excites us more than thinking about rubbing our clitoris with sharp pointed crystals. “The idol He has given us the worst sex scene ever.” wrote the journalist Lucy Ford in an article in G.Q. that has flown very far in networks thanks to sentences like “everything here seems to have come from the brain of a wanking teenager who has just discovered that he could googling ‘boobs’ in Google images”.

When The New York Times ventured that this series would bring sex back to our screensFew of us imagined that it would be something as predictable, seedy and reactionary as imaginatively copying the same tics of rape and rebellion fantasies, which exist and should not be questioned, which were so much discussed in the porn wars of the seventies. On Twitter, the new generations are already clear: if this means that torture porn with women will return performing they alone postcards of reductionist desire for the male gaze, from this orgasm we get off.