Indian rescue teams concluded operations this Sunday, June 4, after the deadliest rail accident in the country in the last two decades. It left 275 people dead and 1,200 injured. A failure in the signaling system is emerging as the probable cause of the accident, but for the country’s political opposition it is not enough and demands measures such as the resignation of the Minister of Transport.

It is known that the investigation into what has been classified as the worst railway accident of the 21st century in the Asian giant focuses on the computer-controlled track management system, called the interlocking system or automatic signaling system, which directs a train onto an empty track at the point where two tracks meet.

It is suspected that the system did not work properly.

“The problem is related to the electronic interlocking,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Railway Minister, told the Indian news agency ANI.

The cause of the accident, which took place at 7:20 p.m. local time (1:50 p.m. GMT) last Friday, in the Balasore district, “has been identified and those responsible have also been identified. Right now our efforts are focusing on the restoration” of the railway lines, added the minister, without providing further details or giving the names of those involved.

“The goal is that by Wednesday morning all the restoration work is finished and the tracks are working,” he concluded.

This speech was joined by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who pointed out yesterday, from the scene of the event, that the culprits would be harshly punished.

Kanchan Chowdary cries as she searches for her husband, who was traveling on the train that derailed in Balasore, India, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. © AP -Rafiq Maqbool

Without clarity in the figures, how many deaths in the end?

The first death toll revealed to the media was higher (288). This changed, according to Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha, because initially some bodies had been counted twice.

He further clarified that the number it will no longer increase because “rescue operation has concluded”. More than 1,000 people participated in this, as reported by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

How is the safety of these trains tested?

Determining the cause of the accident is in the hands of the state-owned company Ferrocarriles Indios, which says it transports more than 13 million people a day and seeks to improve its spotty safety record, largely due to aging infrastructure.

Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board, explained that preliminary investigations show that the Coromandel Express, bound for Chennai from Kolkata, left the main track at 128 km/h (80 mph) and entered a railway track. loop, which was on the side and was used to park trains. There he collided with a parked one.

The force of the crash caused the locomotive and the first four or five carriages of the Coromandel Express to jump, overturn and hit the last two carriages of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah passenger train, which was traveling in the opposite direction at 126 km/h.

The conductors of both trains were injured, but survived.

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district of the eastern Indian state of Orissa on Friday, June 2, 2023. PA

How far along is the restoration process?

Workers with heavy machinery have removed the damaged tracks, the wrecked trains and the electrical cables, before the anguished eyes of the relatives.

“All the 21 carriages that overturned and derailed have been removed. The area is now being cleared of axles, wheels and other components,” the south-eastern division of Indian Railways said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the business center, where the corpses arrived for identification, dozens of relatives were waiting with identification cards and photographs of their missing loved ones.

Now, compensation is the only thing left for some. The families of the deceased will receive one million rupees ($12,000); seriously injured, 200,000 rupees and 50,000 rupees for lightly injured, the Ministry of Transport announced.

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;

₹10 Lakh in case of death,

₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023



Does this train wreck hit the government?

For its part, the historic Congress Party (INC), which is the opposition of the current government, has demanded the resignation of the Minister of Railways and pointed out the lack of budget for the maintenance of the tracks, added to the inconsistency of seeking at the same time modernize the network with semi-high speed trains.

Although it is not the first time that such an event has occurred in India, the worst railway accident in the history of this country was in 1981 when 800 people died due to the derailment of a train, which, when crossing a bridge, plunged into a river. in the northern state of Bihar. another similar episode It occurred in August 1999 in a two-train collision in the northeastern state of West Bengal, which left 288 dead.

The Indian railway network, with a length of 68,000 kilometers, is the fourth in length in the world, after the United States, Russia and China. It has some 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations throughout the country, and transports some 23 million passengers daily.

With information from Reuters and EFE