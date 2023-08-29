Prosecco, the drama of the 2023 harvest. All the things that are going wrong

For the Prosecco it will not be a good vintage. The producers who see black regarding the are convinced of this harvest which is now upon us. One of the main problems concerns the laborthere are no workers: they serve between 3,000 and 5,000 grape harvesters but companies struggle to hire staff. but that’s not the only problem. The African temperatures, in fact – we read in La Repubblica – have blocked photosynthesis and the bunches they have not developed the sugar level. The rest was done by hail. “In short, this is really the horrible year for Prosecco”, admits Sandro Bottega, owner of Bottega Spa, a family business founded in 1635. “Over the last 40 years I don’t remember another harvest like it“.

The bubbles born in the province of Treviso that also enchant London and New York risk a setback, because of one coincidence of events which is putting the winegrowers of the Unesco heritage hills in great difficulty. The harvest of the early grapes already begins this week, while – continues Repubblica – for the harvest of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg must wait mid-September. Overall there are at least seven thousand hectares to be harvested by hand, because machines cannot be used on many banks.

Read also: Frosinone, shoots towards the stage at the village festival: DJ and sound engineer injured

Read also: Caivano, pedophilia hell: six children raped in three years. Orcs and silence

Subscribe to the newsletter

