A recently published study by a renowned research and analysis center compared metrics related to quality of life in 180 cities in the United States Joined and determined which are the worst to retirefocusing on factors ranging from cost of living and tax laws to availability of activities and quality of health care.

According to the criteria of

In the reality that American citizens currently live in, Retirement is a pressing issue which worries people belonging to the middle class, due to the Loss of savings due to the pension plan system and the rising inflation that affected the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these variables They do not impact all regions in the same wayaccording to the analysis center WalletHub in a study published last Tuesday, September 3.

According to information shared by the researchers, more than half of Americans expect to retire at age 65 or older, and three-quarters expect to do some work even after retirement. The analysis thus determined that The worst places in the United States to retire are as follows::

San Bernardino, California: Overall score of 35.71, ranking 126th in affordability, 172nd in activities, 172nd in quality of life, and 172nd in healthcare

Stockton, California: Overall score of 36.92, ranking 134th in affordability, 176th in activities, 133rd in quality of life, and 145th in healthcare

Rancho Cucamonga, California: Overall score of 37.26, ranking 151st in affordability, 177th in activities, 85th in quality of life, and 143rd in healthcare

Bakersfield, California: Overall score of 37.41, ranking 109th in affordability, 182nd in activities, 123rd in quality of life, and 168th in healthcare

Newark, New Jersey: Overall score of 38.18, ranking 159th in affordability, 87th in activities, 163rd in quality of life, and 118th in healthcare

The best places to retire in the US rank highly in healthcare rankings. Photo:iStock Share

The best places to retire in the United States

Through the same analysis, the study established that the following regions are The best places to retire in the United States: