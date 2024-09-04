According to the criteria of
According to information shared by the researchers, more than half of Americans expect to retire at age 65 or older, and three-quarters expect to do some work even after retirement. The analysis thus determined that The worst places in the United States to retire are as follows::
- San Bernardino, California: Overall score of 35.71, ranking 126th in affordability, 172nd in activities, 172nd in quality of life, and 172nd in healthcare
- Stockton, California: Overall score of 36.92, ranking 134th in affordability, 176th in activities, 133rd in quality of life, and 145th in healthcare
- Rancho Cucamonga, California: Overall score of 37.26, ranking 151st in affordability, 177th in activities, 85th in quality of life, and 143rd in healthcare
- Bakersfield, California: Overall score of 37.41, ranking 109th in affordability, 182nd in activities, 123rd in quality of life, and 168th in healthcare
- Newark, New Jersey: Overall score of 38.18, ranking 159th in affordability, 87th in activities, 163rd in quality of life, and 118th in healthcare
The best places to retire in the United States
Through the same analysis, the study established that the following regions are The best places to retire in the United States:
- Orlando, Florida: Overall score of 61.49, ranking 9th in affordability, 16th in activities, 74th in quality of life, and 35th in healthcare
- Miami, Florida: Overall score of 61.47, ranking 56th in affordability, 2nd in activities, 89th in quality of life, and 27th in healthcare
- Minneapolis, Minnesota: Overall score of 59.63, ranking 93rd in affordability, 7th in activities, 79th in quality of life, and 6th in healthcare
- Tampa, Florida: Overall score of 59.61, ranking 40th in affordability, 9th in activities, 28th in quality of life, and 93rd in healthcare
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Overall score of 59.47, ranking 59th in affordability, 13th in activities, 48th in quality of life, and 39th in healthcare
