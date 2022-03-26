The oscars 2022 has great contenders in its 94th edition. The expectations are high, as well as the tension, to meet the winners of the ceremony. In this overview we tell you all about “The worst person in the world.”

The Norwegian film was directed by Joachim Trier, while his script was in charge of himself in collaboration with Estilo Vogt. The result has left no one indifferent and now it competes against other titles in the best original screenplay category.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman”: these are the DC comics that would have inspired the villain’s grotesque look

What is “The Worst Person in the World” about?

Julie will be 30 years old, but her life is an existential disaster and her boyfriend, Aksel, does not help her to improve her condition. Everything changes when she meets the charming Eivind at a party and her life takes on a new perspective.

Who makes up the cast of the film?

Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Silje Storstein, Hans Olav Brenner, Herbert Nordrum, Anna Dworak, Vidar Sandem, Marianne Krogh, and Thea Stabell.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes” 2×29 ONLINE: details to see the new episode of the telenovela

What did critics say about its success?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The worst person in the world” has the approval of 96% of specialized critics. Meanwhile, the public gave him 86%.

“The film concludes Joachim Trier’s Oslo trilogy with a romantic comedy that deliciously subverts the trite tropes of the genre,” ruled the consensus of the specialized portal.