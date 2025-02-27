Tere Abelleiraplayers of real Madrid And from the Spanish team, it has suffered a break in the anterior cruciate ligament of its left leg, in addition to a condition in the meniscus, which will have at least all the remaining of the season, as the ‘Cope chain’ has advanced.

A lousy news for White, which in the coming weeks will play the rooms of the Champions and the semifinals of the Cupand for the national team, which will have to go to this summer’s Eurocup without one of its headlines.

The alarms lit when on Wednesday, before the duel in Wembley between England and Spain, I know the midfielder in the British enclosure with crutches. The Galician, as confirmed by the National Team, had suffered a mishap in one of the training prior to duel against the British. And now, the first tests have already been completed and the worst forecasts have been confirmed.

Now, Tomé touches the core in record time. Already without Abelleira, before England he tried Laia Aleixandri In the pivot position, accompanying the central to Bonmatí and Caldentey.









An emergency measure that could now be recurring from here to Switzerland Eurocup (July 2-27), at which time the National Team will play a good handful of meetings of the Nuns League group stage (two against Portugal, Belgium and England).

As is logical, it is the real Madrid the one that will suffer the most. The meringues can hardly digest the news, because they will face Barcelona for a position in the final of the Queen’s Cup (March 6 and 12) and the Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League (18 and 26).