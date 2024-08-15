The trough – a tongue of cold air in high layers – that began to approach the Peninsula on Tuesday has been moving and closing throughout Wednesday until giving rise on Thursday to an isolated pocket or depression at high levels that is centred on the Balearic Islands, with strong and persistent rain, accompanied by storms, intense winds and hail. The entire archipelago remains under orange alert this afternoonthe second of a scale of three, but the red level, the maximum, was lifted in the early afternoon in the north and northeast of Mallorca, where a brutal rainfall of up to 180 liters per square meter in just four or five hours was feared, which has remained at 80 in Banyalbufar. On the other hand, More than 203.8 million have been collected.but in Es Mercadal (Menorca), where the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the red light after the event, due to observed phenomena, until 8:00 p.m.

In this town of 6,000 inhabitants in the centre of the island, the torrent has burst its banks and the water has swept away cars and street furniture. Such a blanket of water, with 93 litres at Menorca airport and 76 at the port of Sóller in Mallorca when the maximum volume for the whole month in these islands is 20 litres, has caused widespread delays and 40 cancellations up to 5pm at Balearic airports, as well as flooding, road closures and rescues of people in vehicles and houses, as well as the evacuation of 29 passengers from a train between Palma and Manacor when the track was flooded and 290 incidents attended to by the emergency services up to 6pm.

Apart from the Balearic Islands, Catalonia is also under a warning for rain and rough seas, but yellow, the lowest level. Proof of the great storm activity of these days in a Mediterranean doped by the heat – on August 10 The average water temperature record was broken with 28.15°― is that, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), on Wednesday 30,640 lightning bolts struck this area15% of them on land, still far from the record number of downloads in the area: 268,396 on 9 August 2018.

This Thursday, according to Aemet warns in an information noticeinstability was expected to continue and even increase in the archipelago, but, on the contrary, to decrease in the eastern third of the peninsula. Thus, very strong showers and storms have continued in a large part of the archipelago, mainly in the first half of the day, accompanied locally by hail and very strong gusts of wind, although the most adverse phenomenon was expected to be “the intensity and efficiency of the precipitation, reaching accumulations that could be very significant locally and without ruling out torrential intensity (more than 60 liters per hour)”.

During the first part of the day, showers and storms, locally strong, were also expected on the central coast of Catalonia and, in the afternoon, in a more scattered manner, in inland areas of the eastern third of the peninsula, more likely in northern Catalonia and in the south of the Iberian system.

On the other hand, in the Peninsula, there will be a “wedge of anticyclone in the western half, progressively advancing towards the Mediterranean”, Jose Luis Camacho, spokesman for Aemet, completes the forecast. In the eastern Cantabrian region, cloudy skies, “with precipitation in its eastern end, which cannot be ruled out in the rest of the area and with a tendency to subside”. In the rest of the country, there will be few or clear clouds and, in the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals in the north with a low probability of precipitation. The maximum temperatures will rise in the western and northern thirds and fall in the southeast and in the archipelagos. The minimum temperatures will also fall, except in the southwest, where they will increase. They will exceed 36° and 39° in the interiors of the southwest.

On Friday, it is expected that “the low pressure area will move away towards Corsica and that anticyclone conditions will be established over a large part of the Peninsula and the situation of instability in the Balearic Islands will subside throughout the day.” Thus, the weather will be stable in a large part of the country, with few clouds or clear skies. “The influence of the low pressure area in the eastern Mediterranean area will subside throughout the day, although instability may continue in the early hours on the coasts of Catalonia, at Cabo de la Nao (Alicante) and in the Balearic Islands, with probable intense showers and storms that are locally strong in parts of the Balearic Islands,” Camacho advances.

In the afternoon, cloudiness is likely to develop in the eastern third of the peninsula, with the possibility of a shower, more likely with the occasional storm in Catalonia and the Pyrenees of Huesca. Also, “the probable entry of a not very active front during the second half of the day will leave cloudy skies in the north of Galicia”. Temperatures will generally increase, a rise that will be noticeable in the northern half of the Peninsula and the midlands of the Canary Islands. It is expected to exceed 36° in the interior of the southwest quadrant. For Saturday, the low pressure, already weakened, “is likely to be located around Italy, thus ending the situation” of heavy rain and storms in the Spanish Mediterranean.