«I saw everything and I reported everything. “There are many things that are still unknown, but the worst is yet to come out.” Sofía (fictitious name to preserve her identity) was living in the Masahandi Foundation complex in Abanilla. She is one of the witnesses who denounced the practices that were supposedly carried out in the sect under the mandate of José Manuel C., the leader of the foundation and self-styled ‘Total Transcendencia’. According to her testimony, she was the first person to inform the National Police of part of the crimes that the Buddhist leader had allegedly committed, who supplied purified mercury to his followers.

‘Azogue’ is the word that the investigators from the General Information Commissariat chose to name the operation. Quicksilver is a term of Arabic origin that means ‘mercury’. The name of the operation, in this way, makes complete sense and even more so when the agents opened a cellar in the middle of a place in Abarán and found 180 kilos of this heavy metal inside the hole. Why did José Manuel C., now also known as ‘the mercury guru’, want them? To, apparently, produce, through alchemy, a compound called ‘purified mercury’, an esoteric elixir used in ancient Chinese medicine.

“Unfortunately for me, I uncovered this story, because no one had the courage to do so, because in there people live in fear.” Sofía explains that she came to the complex, located in the town of El Tollé, with a hundred inhabitants, on a meditation retreat, but she was never a follower of ‘Total Transcendence’ nor did she attend the ceremonies. From the cave house in which she lived, however, she saw and heard many situations that led her to leave there as soon as she could and report everything. When she was living there, in 2020, she was caught in the confinement stage due to Covid-19 and she had to stay in a kind of “confinement” in that place. «There was a person who left when the pandemic started, but she did not want to leave the house empty, because she knew that as soon as she left it, they [la Fundación] “They would keep the property.”

«A woman told me that she was going to have her daughters there as a retreat so that the leader could reproduce with them.» «They gave drugs and placed mercury tiaras. "They left there hitting the stones, crying and rolling their eyes."

This person who left gave her the cave for her to inhabit. Sofía remembers that at the time of the pandemic, the Foundation sold supposed homeopathy medicines in jars to combat the disease. «They told me that I should clean the jars, which they dipped in vinegar, with dirty cotton swabs. “I cleaned about a hundred a day.”

Beliefs on demand



One of the characteristics of the Masahandi Foundation is that three religions converged in that space. The Buddhist, the Hindu and Christianity. Sofía assures that in this way they could cover the interest of more faithful with different beliefs. «Suddenly, one day I was channeling Buddha and the next day I was channeling Saint Teresa of Jesus… I, who am a Buddhist and have spent five years in a Tibetan monastery, questioned the Tibetan ritual they did and one of their consorts asked me. “He threatened that if he questioned the management again, ‘she would cut off heads.'”

The adoration for ‘Total Transcendence’ was such that, according to him, after his arrest and imprisonment last Sunday for five crimes, his followers are already comparing what is happening to him with what happened to Jesus Christ. “Just as they killed Jesus Christ, now they believe they are killing the next Messiah, who is this José Manuel.” The nucleus closest to the Buddhist leader resided in cave houses located around the teacher’s home. He spent long periods locked up accompanied by several women, who assisted him and carried out the tasks he assigned. Five of them were his consorts. According to the witness, during his stay at the foundation complex he met a couple who had two daughters. “The mother told me that she was going to keep them there for two years as a retreat so that he could reproduce with them,” she recalls indignantly.

Life-breaking donations



To access the path of ‘Dharma’ – in Hinduism, a life aligned with the soul with which liberation is achieved – the faithful who arrived at the foundation had to abandon everything. According to the police investigation, the followers cut off their relationship with their family and social circle to faithfully surrender to the decisions of ‘Total Transcendence’. He, for his part, called them ‘renouncers’.

«All the land he has is for his benefit. You can live in usufruct at most. This demand for precarious living included donations of thousands of euros. They have destroyed families who have been evicted and have lost their homes for donations. What there is is a pyramid scam of a sect at major levels,” she says. Sofía affirms that there are more than thirty witnesses, that, despite the fact that at first few people paid attention to them, “we have been gathering until they have arrested the leader of the sect.”

Among the complaints that he claims are in the case is that of a woman who was prohibited from seeing her daughter because she was one of the teacher’s five consorts. The Police are also investigating the case of another woman who died of cancer at the foundation facilities where she went, “because her teacher was going to cure her of that disease and, evidently, he did not cure her.”

Substances to open the mind



“José Manuel is a power-hungry person, who has taken so many drugs that he really believes what he says he is.” Sofía explains that the idea of ​​’Total Transcendence’ was to live in what in Hinduism is known as an Ashram, a place of meditation where the students coexist with the teacher. “Little by little, he removed the men and increased the number of women.”

In the ceremonies he offered psychedelic drugs, such as LSD and DNT, “the leader’s mother said they served to awaken the ‘kundalini’.” In the ceremonies that were scheduled at dawn with the members of the leader’s closest circle, you had to pay 50 euros to attend. “They gave drugs and placed tiaras of mercury on the attendees” that supposedly served to transmute consciousness.

«They left there hitting the stones, jumping, crying, rolling their eyes. There were people who swore they had seen God. He was absolutely paranoid. On one occasion, one of her followers had a tachycardia and was taken to the emergency room because of the mercury.