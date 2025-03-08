Borrasca Jana will leave this Saturday cloudy skies and generalized rainfall, strong winds and low temperatures throughout the country. The situation of instability of recent days will persist in the Peninsula, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, where there will be showers and possible storms; And, even, there will be a “radical change” by the hand of a new and large “extraordinarily active” Atlantic front, according to Meteored and the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

The Aemet has warned that this Saturday will be the most adverse day, since a second front associated with storms, more active than the first, will make rainfall extend to the entire peninsula, with a probability of locally strong showers in the southwest and northeast peninsular quadrants. Thus, during this day the pattern will change and we will have to look at the Atlantic, where meteed stands out an “extraordinarily active” front that will enter the west.

The most intense rains will occur in the Peninsular Southwest, where they can be accompanied by storm and hail. They will be abundant in the western half of Andalusia, Ceuta, Alborán, Gulf of Cádiz, Mountains of the Center and West of the Peninsula, Central System and the Pyrenees environment, where 100 l/m2 can be exceeded in 24 hours. However, there will also be large rainfall in the north of the Valencian Community and in eastern Catalonia, while the risk of strong showers will increase in western Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Cantabrian.

Precipitation will be in the form of snow from 1,800 meters and will extend through the main mountainous areas of the north and the southeast peninsular. Calima will continue in the southeast, where the rains can be accompanied by mud. They are also expected Strong or very strong gusts in a generalized way, more intense in mountainous systems, where more than 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) will be recorded and there will be a maritime temporary in Galician and Andalusian Atlantic coastlines, with waves of four to five meters significant height.

Temperatures will descend in Atlantic and Cantabrian aspects, which will reach the minimum temperatures at the last minute, as well as some local ascent on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands the minimum temperatures will be reduced and the maximums will increase. Frosts will be limited to mountainous areas of the northern half and the southeast peninsular.

Prediction by communities

Galicia: cloudy sky with occasional showers that can be accompanied by storm, as well as being persistent in the west. The snow level will be around 1,100 meters. The thermometers will go down and the wind will blow moderate from the south, with very strong gusts in high areas and on the coast of the Baixas Rías from the afternoon.

Asturias: The day will be covered, with more probable and intense rains inside and with a tendency to refer with the opening of clearings in the afternoon. In the central hours there may be storms in the mountain range, where the snow level will be close to 1,100 meters after noon. Temperatures will decrease, especially the maximum, the wind will be moderate from the southern component, with a timely tendency southeast on the coast and very strong gusts in the mountain range.

Cantabria: cloud with rainfall that will not begin to send up to the last minute and possible storms in the mountain range in central hours, with a snow level of about 1,100 meters during the afternoon. The thermometers will register descents and it is likely that the minimums arrive at the end of the day. Moderate southern wind, promptly from the southeast on the coast and with very strong intervals at high points of the region.

the Basque Country: sky covered with showers during the afternoon that can become occasionally storms, with a tendency to send at the last minute. Temperatures will remain stable or in slight descent and the minimums will be reached at the end of the day. The wind, which will be moderate from the south and southeast, will increase its intensity in the afternoon and in the interior they will blow very strong gusts.

Castilla y León: Cloudiness with generalized rains will predominate that can be persistent in the south of the community and in mountain areas, and that can also fall in the form of hail or be accompanied by a storm. At the end of the day, rainfall will become more dispersed. The snow level will be around 1,600 meters and will fall, from west to east, about 1,200 meters during the day. The thermometers will barely change in the east and descend in the rest, reaching the minimum at the last minute. Frosts will be weak and will be restricted to high mountain areas at night. The wind will be moderate from the south, with strong or very strong intervals.





Navarre: Cloud with weak and scattered showers in the morning that will intensify after noon, when they can be accompanied by storms. The snow level will be close to 1,300 meters in Pyrenees at the end of the day. Temperatures will present few changes and the wind will blow moderate from the south and southeast, with very strong gusts in the center of the region and the Pyrenees, as well as greater intensity during the afternoon.

Rioja: In general, cloudy sky with more abundant rainfall in the afternoon and more persistent in the mountains, with the possibility of storm and hail. The snow level will begin in about 1,800 meters and will descend at 1,400 meters during the day. The thermometers will barely register variations and the wind will blow from the southeast and the south, moderate with strong or very strong intervals.

Aragon: A lot of cloudiness and generalized rains, more abundant during the afternoon and locally persistent in Huesca and the south of the Iberian system, can become strong and with storms in some parts of the community. The snow level will evolve from about 1,900 meters about 1,300 meters at the last minute in the Iberian system and the west part of the Pyrenees. Temperatures will increase slightly or remain. The wind will blow moderate from the southeast, with strong gusts in high points of the Pyrenees, five villas, the Iberian system and the Ebro valley.

Catalonia: The sky covered with rainfall that can be strong and persistent at some points in half is during the morning and west at the end of the afternoon, where they can end in storm. The snow level in the Pyrenees will be around 2,000 meters. The thermometers will almost not change and the wind will blow moderate from the southeast and the east, with strong gusts in the northern half of the coast and the south of the community; In the west of the Pyrenees there will also be very strong streaks of southern component, especially in high areas during the afternoon.

Estremadura: Heaven covered with generalized showers that can be accompanied by storm and hail at some points and be persistent in the north and surroundings of the Sierra. At the last minute, rainfall will tend to disperse and the snow level will go from about 1,500 meters to about 1,200 meters. Temperatures will go down and the wind will be moderate from the south. With strong or very strong intervals.

Community of Madrid: A covered sky will predominate that will not begin to open until the last minute, accompanied throughout the day by moderate rains with the possibility of storms and greater intensity and persistence in the mountains, where fogs will be formed in high areas. The snow level will descend up to 1,300 meters at the end of the day. The thermometers will register descents and reach the minimum at the last minute, with weak frosts in the north of the community. The wind will be moderate from southern component, with strong and very strong gusts in high points of the mountains.





Castilla-La Mancha: Cloudy skies in which clear will open at the end of the afternoon and that will be accompanied during the day by generalized rainfall that can trigger occasional storms in high areas and leave significant accumulated in the Sierra de Guadalajara, Cuenca and Toledo. In addition, morning and evening mists in high areas. The snow level will be located at the last minute in about 1,300 meters in the central system and in the Iberian. The minimum temperatures will descend, except in the Northeast, where they will remain stable; And the maximums will increase, except in the southeast, where they will remain stable. Frosts will be weak and scattered and will be limited to high areas of the northeast. The wind will blow moderate from South Component, with strong gusts in Cuenca, Guadalajara and the Montes de Toledo, as well as a tendency to wake up at the last minute.

Valencian Community: Covered with weak or moderate, more abundant rains inside the northern half in the morning and throughout the region during the afternoon, when they can be accompanied by storm. The thermometers will barely move, except for some rise of maxims in southern Valencia. The wind will be moderate from the southeast and will present very strong gusts inside the northern half of Castellón.

Murcia region: The day will begin with morning mists and skies covered with weak or moderate showers, as well as a snow level that will be around 1,400 meters at the end of the day. The minimum temperatures will be reduced in the west and the maximums will rise throughout the region. Loose or moderate wind of southern component, with strong intervals in central hours and west trend at dusk.

Balearics: cloud intervals with less probability of rains than in the rest of the country during the day, although the sky will be covered at night and then precipitation with mud and possible storms in Pitiusas and Mallorca will be given. The thermometers will barely vary and the wind will blow loose or moderate from the southeast, with strong gusts from the afternoon, which can reach 70 or 80 kilometers per hour in the Sierra de Sectionana.

Andalusia: The day will begin with morning fog, covered sky and generalized rainfall of moderate intensity, less likely in the east of the community and locally strong and stormy in other points. The snow level will fall to about 1,500 meters at the end of the day. The thermometers will descend, except in points of the East, where they will register increases. The interior of the community will reach the minimum at the last minute and the wind will be moderate or strong of southern component, with a trend to the west throughout the day and strong gusts in large areas, more likely on the Atlantic coast and high levels.

Canary Islands: The cloudy skies will predominate with weak showers, more significant in the northern and west slopes of the mountainous islands. In the northern slope of Tenerife the rain could be strong and persistent. In the afternoon, rainfall can move to the east slopes of the islands of greater relief. The minimum temperatures will remain stable or in slight ascent, while the maximums will descend with little or medium intensity, more pronounced in the north of the islands and in high levels. The wind will blow moderate from the northwest with strong intervals; In the central summits of Tenerife, very strong gusts of west component will be given that can be expanded to the summits of the rest of the islands of the western half of the archipelago.