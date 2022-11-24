Adam Sandler + Netflix has been a formula with good results in recent years. Streaming premiered a few months ago “Garra”, an acclaimed film that won over both critics and fans. The success was an echo of another applauded film by the actor for the aforementioned streaming, “Rough diamonds”which, despite not taking the artist to the Oscars, earned him various awards and nominations at different galas.

The saying “every time in the past was better” doesn’t necessarily apply to Sandler’s case. To give you context, it is necessary to go back to 2015. In that year, Netflix was beginning to rise in popularity, but it already had certain successes in TV productions, such as “Orange is the new black” and “House of cards”.

His next step? With the boom already proven in terms of series, now it was the turn of feature films. Their first attempt was “True Detective” and it worked well for them. His second chance, however, left the red N far from tasting the honey of success and closer to shame.

What is the worst movie on Netflix?

Netflix wanted to enter the field of comedy for the new of its original content. So they came before “The ridiculous 6”, a comedy western that had been rejected by up to three studios. They believed that they could turn it into pure gold. Bad idea.

They got down to work and, due to the nature of the plot, they hired Adam Sandler as the main actor, who would share scenes with other famous faces, such as Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo, among other Hollywood figures.

Time passed and it premiered on the platform in style, but what they did not anticipate was that “The ridiculous 6” would be a resounding failure. Neither critics nor fans supported her. In fact, it achieved what few imagined possible: Rotten Tomatoes gave it 0% approval.

What is “The Ridiculous 6” about?

“When his father is kidnapped, Tommy ‘White Knife’ Stockburn ventures out West on a rescue mission with five brothers he has just met,” indicates the premise shared by Netflix.