Netflix hosts one of the most disastrous comedies ever, but it’s probably not the worst ever, let alone when it comes to theatrical releases. To do this, we have to go back to 2008, the year in which directors Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer launched what they thought would be a film event, but it ended up becoming the worst fiasco of their careers and even critics emphasized it. What is it about? We talk about “Disaster movie”, which you probably saw, but would rather forget.

YOU CAN SEE: New villain in “AFHS”? Koky rescued Claudia from dying and this scene would prove it, according to fans

What is “Disaster movie” about?

This reads the official synopsis: “Trapped in a city while tremors, tornadoes and asteroids ravage the earth, three terrified friends find themselves involved in a series of crazy adventures, as they search for a way to stop the onslaught of natural disasters.”

“Disaster movie” It is such a bizarre comedy that it is perhaps a bit difficult to describe because of all the elements it includes. We see a beginning set in different times: from the dinosaurs to the current world. Likewise, parodies of different characters from well-known films are included: “Alvin and the Chipmunks”, “Kung-Fu Panda”, even princesses like Giselle, from “Enchanted”.

The proposal may never have promised to be a success, but its makers may never have imagined that it would be the flop that it turned out to be. The film currently has a 1% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and viewers have only given it a 21% rating.

“Returning to their seemingly bottomless pit of flatulent humor, racial stereotypes, and stale pop culture gags, Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have produced what is arguably their worst film to date,” reads the consensus of the aforementioned portal.

YOU CAN SEE: The emotional reappearance of Mr. T and his new life after “The Magnificent”: how does he look today and what happened to him?

Where to watch “Disaster movie” ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to check if “Disaster movie” is as bad as the reviews say, the movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. In fact, you can play the film totally free using the free trial period offered by this streaming portal for its new users.

#worst #movie #history #ruined #childhoods #left #traumas #suitable #masochists