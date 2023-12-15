When Paul Lynch began writing his novel “Prophet Song,” he was worried it would destroy his career.

The story—a disturbing dystopian parable—was stylistically daring and more emotionally draining than anything he had attempted before. She believed it would never be published. But when she sat down at his Dublin home and typed the opening fragments, he couldn't stop.

“This thing had a momentum of its own,” Lynch said. “She just absorbed me.”

Four years later, “Prophet Song” won the Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the world.

The novel follows Eilish, a biologist and mother of four whose busy domestic life in the Dublin suburbs is shattered when the Secret Police arrive at her home looking for her husband, a senior leader of a teachers' union. He disappears and never returns. As the country descends into totalitarianism and civil war, Eilish fights to keep her traumatized family intact by throwing herself into household chores while the world descends into chaos.

The narrative—written in breathless prose, without quotation marks or paragraph indentations—feels almost claustrophobic, closely following Eilish's oscillation between panic, denial, and grief rather than exploring the broader political forces driving the plot.

Critics have praised “Prophet Song” as a terrifyingly believable parable that explores some of the most pressing social questions of our era. Some see the novel as a compelling message about complacency in the face of the rise of authoritarianism, or as a cautionary tale about how quickly societies can fracture when political violence is normalized.

However, Lynch said he never set out to write a political novel. He was deliberately vague about political ideology and never specified whether the catastrophe takes place in the future or in an alternative present, he explained.

“Many political frictions begin with their own response—they know what the problem is and what the solution is—and therefore, they are grievances,” he indicated. “And I believe that, instead, the work of serious fiction must be about pain: pain for what we cannot control, for what cannot be understood, and for what lies beyond us.”

Lynch, who has published five novels in the last decade, was born in Limerick in 1977, and grew up in County Donegal. He was such an insatiable reader that, when he was 11, his parents got him a job in a bookstore.

“Prophet Song” is perhaps Lynch's most personal book. The detailed descriptions of the minutiae of his daily life were taken from his experience as a family man, juggling writing while caring for his two children. Drawing on details from his life was a way to ground what could have become an abstract, dystopian story firmly in the present, he said.

In the summer of 2022, a radiologist discovered a tumor on Lynch's kidney. Difficult treatment followed, with successful surgery to remove the kidney. Soon her marriage ended.

A year later, “Prophet Song” was nominated for the Booker.

“People who know me and know what my year has been like tell me that this is a fairy tale, and there are moments when I allow myself to believe that maybe that's true,” Lynch said, smiling. “The universal prankster has been having fun at my expense.”

By: ALEXANDRA ALTER