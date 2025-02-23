The Texas Department of Health has already declared 90 measles cases by the outbreak declared in the west of the North American State, which faces the worst of this disease in the last 30 years.

Children and adolescents between five and 17 yearsThey represent the bulk of the infections (51), followed by another 26 cases of four -year -old children. Almost all of them were without vaccinating, added a spokesman for the State Health Department in statements to ABC News.

At least 16 of those affected have had to be hospitalized As a result of this outbreak, which has its epicenter in Gaines County, where vaccination exemption requests have shot in the last decade.

In 2013, the parents of a 7.5% of students of county schools had requested the aforementioned exemption, a percentage that reached 17.5% in 2023.

Although in Spain this disease is far from our homes and remains in the elimination phase, in 2024 they were notified More than 200 cases of measles