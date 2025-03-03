03/03/2025



Updated at 03: 58h.





If the RAE members allowed Carlo Ancelotti Choosing your two favorite words from the 2024-2025 season, the Italian or blinking when choosing. Commitment and sacrifice. Or vice versa. The order would be the least. The essence is what both situations entail, something that has tired of repeating Ancelotti to his players in these months, but there is no way to be tattooed.

Like so many other times, Carletto He went to a press conference to explain that without sacrifice or commitment his team was not on the right track. It was his speech in loop from August to December and, after Christmas, it seemed that his players had taken note. Especially in the Champions League tie against the City, but the team has returned to the streets and there are those five of fifteen points in the last five league days. Data that have relegated from the leadership to the third place, with three points of disadvantage over Barcelona and two with respect to Atlético.

«If we play like that, surely we don’t win on Tuesday. I hope this party helps us wake up. It seemed that in recent times we were more orderly, more compact … and today we have not been able to do so as in the previous ones, ”said Ancelotti after the unappealable defeat in Villamarín, with ISCO Unleashing a storm that took a breakdown and intensity that lost 27 balls in the first half, the thermometer of the team’s neglect against the Verdiblancos.

A defeat that hinders the revalidation of the League title and that conditions the Champions League to Atlético who will live its first chapter in the Bernabéu tomorrow. With the League Without depending on itself, Madrid cannot afford to fall into continental eighths in early March. It would be a very hard blow for a team that does not stop giving banding this season.









Madrid has won the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, But they are not enough trophies to give the campaign good. In the Cup he has the final in his hand after 0-1 in San Sebastián, but it would not be a title that would give happiness to Madrid. The White Club, like any great, lives from its national leagues and the Champions League, is already there to see what happens in the next ten days in Europe, in the domestic championship El Madrid is signing the worst numbers of the double era era anncelotti.

In the six seasons that the Italian carries on the white bench, he had never reached this section before, the 26th day of the League, with so few points. The 54 digits of the Madrid It is its worst brand, far from the 65 of the last year, of the 61 of seasons 13-14 and 14-15 and the 60s of the 21-22. Also two points less than the 22-23 campaign, year that won the League El Barça de Xavi.

A situation that, in the absence of twelve days, already eliminates the wild cards. The team has missed an advantage of seven and five points against Barça and Atlético. In addition, with the 0-4 of the classic of the Bernabéuhas the Goal Average practically lost with the Catalans and with the rojiblancos he has it tied, and only the general beats him for 3 goals. Records that force Madrid not to fail more if you want to champion again in May.