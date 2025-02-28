A different shooting, directed by the renowned Spanish photographer Alberto van Stokkumto focus not only on the 4 protagonists of this campaign but also to the more than three million people who live with a rare disease in Spain. FIDE, David, María and Mónica put their face to remember that these patients, together with their families and caregivers, face daily challenges that significantly affect their quality of life.

Coinciding with World Day for Rare Diseases, the new edition of ‘Las Rare has been released: the brand of a few that we all should know’. An initiative of Pfizer and the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder) that, for the fourth consecutive year, it aims to make visible, raise awareness and raise awareness about these rare pathologies.

«Rare diseases usually go unnoticed for the majority of the population, although they affect a large number of people in our country, including their families, friends and caregivers. Patients expect an average of 6 years to obtain a precise diagnosisand in the most extreme cases, up to 10 years. This delay limits access to therapeutic interventions, causing, in about 30% of cases, the disease worsens. Therefore, it is urgent to focus on these rare pathologies and improve their visibility in our society, ”explained Dr. Jorge Francisco Gómez Cerezo, head of internal medicine of the Infanta Sofía University Hospital (Madrid) and coordinator of the working group of minority diseases of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

Fide Mirón





Fide Mirón is Vice President of Feder and president of the Spanish Association of Porfiria. At 6 months of life, this disease was diagnosed, which has no treatment, and, from that moment, for his parents “everything was a path of ignorance and uncertainty.” «For my parents it was bleak. May parents tell you that nothing can be done for your daughter and that there is no treatment for what she has, it is a hard setback, “he recalls.









The future asks “to change the speech that there is no solution, we need a society that protects us, in which you bet on knowledge and research.” «We want people to know us and can understand, as far as possible, How to live with a rare disease«, Concludes.

Monica and her daughter Maria





Mónica Rodríguez is Mary’s mother, a girl with Sotos syndrome, in addition to president of the Spanish Association of Sotos Syndrome and Feder’s secretary. As soon as the girl was born, he knew that something was not going well and that something was happening to Maria. «It cost me about 18 months of ‘pilgrimage’ by different hospitals and professionals. Finally, at 18 months they diagnosed it and from there our new life began, ”recalls Mónica.

Sotos syndrome has no treatment. “Despite being a disease that is discovered in 1964, until 2002 it is not discovered genetically, so we could say that it is a disease that is practically in diapers,” he clarifies.

For Monica, “the worst thing you can feel as a mother is the uncertainty of knowing that something happens to your daughter and not knowing what it is«. »Living with that uncertainty is something painful, so for me, receiving that diagnosis was a relief because I could give it a name and really know what I was fighting. My life did not change at the time of diagnosis, my life changed when Maria was born, “he says.

The future asks for more research, more visibility and achieve greater integration into society. “We always ask that those affected be integrated into society, but I believe that what we must achieve is the opposite, we as a society must adapt to these people so that they can lead a life as normal as possible,” he says.

Consider that if society does not know patients, it will never be able to help them. “It is essential to give them visibility to be able to build a path of hope based on research, help and knowledge,” he says.

David Sánchez





David Sánchez is a patient of pygmentary retinosis, president of the Federation of Hereditary retinal dystrophy associations in Spain and Feder’s treasurer. He was a myopic boy who had night blindness and corrected this problem with the use of glasses, until one day they told him that he had a retinal dystrophy. “This did not sound good to me, but it was with the passage of time and with the arrival of the Internet when I started to inform myself and to realize the gravity that I had to suffer a pigmentary retinosis and its consequences with the passage of time,” he recalls.

This disease, according to David, causes it around 300 different genes. “We are in the hands of research and science so that we can benefit from any progress that improves our quality of life,” he says.

Recognize that Life with this diagnosis is “hardIt is difficult, if we asked any person what sense of the 5 that we have preferred to lose, probably the last one to choose would be the view. You never completely get used to losing vision, we live in an environment, both physical and digital, which is not prepared in terms of accessibility and, therefore, life does not show up as an easy path «.

David expects the future to bring “more research, more respect and more awareness.” «We seek to make visible rare diseases, dismiss them and demonstrate people that The people who live with rare diseases, in the end we are that, people«, Concludes.