The front Neymar suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligamentThe Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Al Hilal reported this Wednesday. The number 10 of the Brazilian team left the field of play in the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay after a serious sprain in his left knee, although from the first moment a serious injury was suspected.

Medical examinations revealed that the player Neymar Jr. suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage.

“Medical examinations revealed that the player Neymar Jr. suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage, You will be operated on later and a postoperative treatment program will be determined.“Al Hilal initially stated on his social networks.

“The attacker will undergo a surgical procedure, on a date yet to be defined, to correct the injuries. The medical department of the Brazilian National Team, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al Hilal, are in permanent contact and aligned in the recovery of the athlete,” confirmed the CBF through an official statement.

In addition, the Brazilian team released a more detailed medical report, which talks about the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus. Neymar will undergo surgery and He misses the remainder of the season in the Saudi Arabian league.



“Forward Neymar Jr. of the Brazilian team and Al-Hilal, of Saudi Arabia, underwent clinical and imaging tests this Wednesday (18th) that confirmed the tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee. The night on Tuesday (17th), Neymar suffered a sprained knee during the Brazilian team’s match against Uruguay, in Montevideo, for the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Although a return schedule has not been announced, it is speculated that the Al Hilal striker will have a recovery period of eight to ten months, due to the complexity of these types of injuries.

How was Neymar injured?

The 31-year-old star had to leave the field of play against Uruguay on a stretcher. Neymar left in the middle of crying, after tripping and falling while fighting for a ball with Nicolás de la Cruz in the 46th minute of the first half.

Immediately, the doctors from the Brazil team entered the field, the game stopped and it was necessary to replace the player who left crying in the car. At that point in the game, Brazil was losing to the Uruguayans with a goal from Darwin Núñez.

Confirmed loss of Neymar against Colombia

Due to the severity of the injury, Neymar will be in the game next Thursday, November 16, when Brazil visits the Colombian National Team in the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Recovery times from the injury will be long and the Brazilian player could return to the playing field in July 2024.

