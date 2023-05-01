Shakira still can’t claim victory. The singer from Barranquilla, determined to “start from scratch” in Miami, continues to be prey to information that links her in one way or another to her ex-partner, the Catalan Gerard Piqué.

In the last few hours, it echoed that, despite the claims of the former Barcelona player, everything indicates that the singer will live with her parents on the paradise island of Fisher Island, in the United States. And although the idea seems to be to get away from the noise of rumors and information about Piqué, the popular astrologer ‘Mhoni Vidente’ launched aThe distressing ‘prediction’ about Shakira’s immediate future. Everything, because Piqué would have a forceful revenge.

The Cuban was accurate: “The worst is coming.”

Worrying ‘prediction’ about Shakira

Photo: Twitter Kings League, Shakira’s Youtube

According to what Mhoni Vidente said in one of his last appearances on ‘El Heraldo Televisión’, Gerard Piqué is not satisfied with the child custody agreement. And, therefore, as the Cuban maintained, he would go for everything.

“Legal issues are coming, the worst ones, Piqué, the father of his children, and their circle they will sue Shakira to take away her children, because they say that she wants to start tour and she is not mom enough for them. How sad for Shakira,” said the Cuban.

“Pique is not going to leave, The thorn is being removed from the songs released by the Colombian. Pique hadn’t realized how much he was going to miss the kids,” he added.

Pique’s revenge

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot, @Shakira

As if what he said at the outset was not alarming enough, Mhoni Vidente affirmed that they are doing witchcraft to Shakira. And, according to the astrologer, Piqué’s mother, Mrs. Montserrat Bernabéu, would be behind.

“Shakira has to take care of critical situations with bad vibes. The one who is buried in the pantheon is Shakira, there are fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, holy God. Shakira is unfortunately suffering from a very strong witchcraft, which does not leave her alone”, commented the Cuban astrologer.

“The mother is giving Piqué ideas to take her children away from her, she does not want the children because Clara Chía does not want them. The mother-in-law is telling her that she should fight the children, why did she take them from Spain, they are Spanish and she is not ”Mhoni Vidente maintained.

So far, Shakira, already in the US, has not ruled on her current situation.

