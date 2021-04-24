Worst of the crisis unleashed since the pandemic of coronavirus seems to be over for US airlines. Now, it’s a matter of waiting for the summer travel frenzy in the Northern Hemisphere to begin.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, last Thursday, were the last two major US airlines to report financial results for the first three months of the year.

American Airlines lost roughly $ 1.3 billion, while Southwest made $ 116 million, a welcome welcome after surviving its first annual loss in half a century last year.

“While the pandemic is not over yet, We believe that the worst is behind us, in terms of the severity of the negative impact on travel demand”Said Gary Kelly, president of Southwest.

Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $ 116 million in the first quarter of the year. Photo: Jason Redmond / AFP)

He added that “vaccinations are on the rise and hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States are dropping significantly from their peak in January 2021. As a result, we are experiencing constant weekly improvements in bookings for home entertainment, something that started in mid-February 2021 “.

That sentiment is shared across the industry.

“With the momentum in place from the first quarter, we see signs of continued recovery in demand“American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker said in a statement Tuesday.

His counterpart at United Airlines issued a similar hopeful comment this week, despite declaring a loss of $ 1.4 billion. Last week, Delta Air Lines reported a similar loss of $ 1.2 billion.

The airlines received a millionaire backing from the federal government. Photo: EFE / EPA / Hayden Smith

State backing

The industry was backed by federal support, receiving $ 54 billion in concession to pay workers over the course of last year, and another $ 25 million in loans. Kelly credited that support to the airline’s small profit; without that, the company would have posted a $ 1 billion loss in the first quarter of the year.

Southwest was also supported by its limited exposure to corporate and international travel, what have slowly rebounded and they are lucrative parts of the business for American Airlines, Delta and United. Leisure travel within the United States, which are carried out by all airlines, are almost completely recovered.

For the Transportation Security Administration, there is a steady growth in the number of people registered at airport checkpoints. Photo: EFE / EPA / TANNEN MAURY

Air travel began its significant rebound in early March, with information from the Transportation Security Administration showing a steady growth in the number of people registered at security checkpoints from the airport compared to the same period in 2019.

That swell lasted a bit since the beginning of March, with records down 42% last week compared to 2019.

Southwest said demand for travel continues to improve with the approach of summer and consumers who are once again comfortable making travel plans further afield. The airline estimates that it has about a 35% expected reserves for June and 20% for July.

