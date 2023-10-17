Home page World

A night of partying in Zurich ended very differently than expected. © Ennio Leanza/dpa

A woman from Switzerland’s 24th birthday turns into a nightmare: the AirBnB booked for the party night is not available. She spends the night in the stairwell.

Zurich – It was supposed to be a memorable party: For her 24th birthday, a young Swiss woman thought of something very special and wanted to go to the big city with her friends from the tranquil Ried-Brig to celebrate properly. So we went to Zurich to spend the night in clubs. But the birthday was to be memorable, especially because of the catastrophe at the end view reported.

At first everything went according to plan. “We had a great time,” the woman later said in an interview with the Swiss magazine. There were only problems during the overnight stay – but then they really happened. She wanted to stay in an Airbnb with her friends. She paid 250 francs for it, the equivalent of around 260 euros. The advantage of this system: There is no traditional check-in; the key is secured with a code and stored in a box. The woman received the code in advance by email.

Key code for AirBnB booking doesn’t work

But the code provided doesn’t work, the friends discover in horror. “We tried it countless times and checked that we were at the right address,” C. told us view. At this point it is already 3 a.m. Out of desperation, they ring the doorbell of all the residents to at least get into the stairwell.

Once inside, the trio knock on the door of the supposed accommodation – and it turns out that someone is already there. A man opens the door, but explains that the apartment is not an Airbnb. So the three have no choice but to prepare for the night in a parking lot. At some point a caretaker hears the women’s conversations and at least lets them into the stairwell so that they can spend the night there. However, real rest is out of the question, as they head back home on the first train at 5:30 a.m.

AirBnB shock in Switzerland: Brazen landlord assumes the tenant made mistakes

Now, of course, the young woman wants her money back and contacts her landlord while she’s still driving. He doesn’t get in touch until hours later – and reacts with rejection. “You were probably too drunk to enter the code correctly,” the landlord explains the situation, according to the report. There is no money back, according to the landlord.

The tenant then contacts Airbnb directly. Fortunately, she documented her entry attempts on video and can therefore clearly prove that she tried the code sent to her. A short time later, the company transferred the money back to her.

Always having problems with AirBnB

The ad has now disappeared from the website. As the Swiss newspaper further reports, the experiences described are not an isolated case, as users commented on the website. “When we arrived there was no key and no answer on the phone,” it said, among other things. “Worst host ever,” another guest reportedly commented.

AirBnB customers have recently been increasingly complaining about increasing cleaning fees. At the same time, they should pay more money for professional cleaning – but also take on household tasks themselves. (say)