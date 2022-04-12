Some Ukrainians climb on a damaged Russian tank after the attacks in kyiv, on April 11. Evgeny Maloletka (AP)

With these words Edgar, the character from The Lear King. Edgar is the kind of person that self-help talk would call an active optimist; I’m not from that gang.

However, I sympathize with Edgar, the son disowned by the senile king. It moves me, who doesn’t?, the bleak trance in which Shakespeare has put this good man who, despite everything, takes care of his old man and I often think about them. In Elizabethan English or in current Venezuelan Spanish they are always true words.

They came back to me after reading the forecasts by the formidable Scottish historian Niall Ferguson on the war in the Ukraine. They are not guesses, no: they are very well-supported forecasts that have unsettled the global team of geopolitical analysts. As he poured them out in an article that appeared on the opinion portal of the Bloomberg agency, they soon became known. urban and internetto use an expression of the Spanish writer Ricardo Bada.

I trust Ferguson’s criteria for reasons less cognitive than superstitious: I believe in his sayings because Ferguson, being Scottish, is a compatriot of the infallible sisters of the moor, those “bubbles of the earth” who knew how to “read in the seeds of time” and predicted Macbeth, round for roundhis inescapable destiny.

It is convenient, however, to talk about his books, all of them overwhelmingly well researched, and the one that in my opinion best shows the erudition and persuasive powers of the Scottish historian is Civilization: West and the rest (Discussion, 2012). If the bomb doesn’t fall before next summer, and you haven’t managed to read it, believe me, throwing it in your reading bag will be a good idea, even on the eve of nuclear Armageddon.

Ferguson breaks down his disagreements with the conventional wisdom about Russia, Putin and everything that threatens us, in 10 possible scenarios, not all remote in time, not all exclusive. On the contrary, two or three of them can be simultaneous.

None of them contemplates that the Russian people, awakened at last by Western counterinformation, will join the Army of that country, in turn mortified by the setbacks of the campaign in Ukraine and the ignominy of being universally designated as genocidal, all concurring in a popular insurrection and a palace coup that, god ex machinaget rid of Putin.

Ferguson observes, speaking to those who base everything on multilateral sanctions and an inexorable collapse of the Russian economy, that Putin, unlike the despots of the Middle East swept away by the so-called “Arab springs”, truly possesses weapons of mass destruction, the arsenal largest number of warheads, chemical and biological weapons in the world.

In his opinion piece, Ferguson claims to have seen the war coming long ago and tells us of a bet that crossed paths with another world superlative, the optimistic Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker: “The last time I was in kyiv, early in September of the year In the past, I bet with Pinker that by the end of this decade, on December 31, 2029, a conventional or nuclear war will have already claimed at least a million human lives. I fervently wish to lose that bet but mine was not then, nor is it still irrational anguish.

It is characteristic among gamblers to sneer at the opponent the times he has been wrong in the past. Ferguson recalls how the laureate Pinker, back in 2007, assured that the material progress achieved by humanity has made it more resilient to natural or man-made threats: “outbreaks of viral disease – he affirmed – no longer become pandemics ”.

Ah, the optimists!

