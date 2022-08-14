Manchester United received a worrying win against Brentford yesterday that leaves the Red Devils fans very worried.
With Erik Ten Hag, many had hopes that the team would improve their performance, but they have not started well and there are serious doubts about the Dutchman. Brentford endorsed him with four goals, and although it is not the biggest defeat suffered by the Red Devils, it is certainly painful.
Let’s remember the biggest goals suffered by Manchester United.
After an unprecedented decade for Red Devilswith Alex Ferguson at the helm, the Scot’s project ran out and in 2011, a City still under construction mercilessly beat United, with an unparalleled performance by Balotelli.
The bad moment that Manchester United is going through is reflected in this recent win. The Red Devils, led by Solskjaer, were resoundingly defeated by Tottenham in a match in which Son made the difference for Spurs.
After winning the Champions League in 1999, Manchester United received one of the worst goals in its history that same season. He conceded 5 goals to 0 against a much more limited Chelsea than the current one. The Red Devils had nothing to do with the physical strength of the blues who were inspired that day, especially Poyet who scored two goals.
In 1937, Arsenal beat Manchester United, 5-0, at Highbury in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. This is still his highest margin of victory over the Red Devils.
The match is memorable for Gary Bailey saving three penalty kicks in the first half. The first from Thijssen and twice from Beattie, who was allowed to retake the former after the United players’ invasion.
Despite the fact that Manchester United has always been a great player in the English league, in 1961 they received a heavy thrashing against Leicester City, which is one of the biggest defeats suffered by the Red Devils.
