Getafe is the team that has scored the fewest goals in this league, only 26 goals. Curiously, their best scorer, Ángel, who has scored five goals (the same as Mata), is the striker who counts the least for Bordalás.

Ángel, whom Barcelona wanted to sign a year ago, is one goal away from equaling Manu del Moral as Getafe’s top scorer in the First Division, with 37 goals.

Getafe is at historic lows. Never before in his 16 seasons in Primera had he scored such a low number of goals. The previous worst record was the 33 goals he scored in the 2014-15 season.

Not even when Getafe dropped to Second (2015-16) their scoring ability was so rare. He then dialed 37.

For all this, it is especially striking that Ángel is the fourth scorer in the squad, behind Mata, Ünal and Cucho Hernández. These three players have shared the majority of the minutes of the azulón attack, while the Tenerife player has only started 11 of the 36 games.