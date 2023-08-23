El Mundo: In Tenerife, a fire has destroyed almost 30 percent of forest plantations

On the Spanish island of Tenerife, a fire was recorded, which turned out to be the strongest in the last few decades. The newspaper reports El Mundo.

The fire burned almost 30 percent of the total forest area on the island and affected 12 municipalities. Thus, the fire destroyed 14.6 thousand hectares of plantings. Most of the burned forests were located in the area surrounding the Teide National Park. Prior to this, the fire was considered the most powerful, in which 10.8 thousand hectares of forest were burned.

At the moment, the municipality of La Orotava has suffered the most, where the fire covered 5.5 thousand hectares. The fires began on August 15, and the situation was stabilized in a few days. However, the difficult situation remains in the city of Guimar.

Earlier it became known that the fires in Tenerife led to the evacuation of more than 26 thousand people. The figures were recorded during the census of the different municipalities affected by the fire. All those left homeless were provided with temporary shelters.