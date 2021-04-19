The company that runs the ski station, Cetursa, calculates that it is 38,000,000 euros down, owing to the early closing in March 2020 followed by the restrictions throughout the 2020/2021 winter season.

And there are the private business such as hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, etc who have had it just as rough, if not more so. They’ve just about spent every penny of their savings they had to struggle through.

Since the 12th of April, Sierra Nevada was the only Spanish ski season still open and functioning, but the union representing the ski-station workers (CCOO) has criticized the company for not remaining open longer.

On the other hand, the Sierra Nevada Business Association considers that staying open was just not viable given the recent increase in restrictions with nearly 40 municipalities locked in and the provincial porters closed, too. To have remained open, considers the Chairman of the association, Enrique de la Higuera, would have just prolonged the agony.

“Opening up the station for only a hundred skiers would be senseless,” he concluded.

