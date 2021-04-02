The search

Depending on whether we read the newspaper on Monday or Friday, Spain will be the last in the next European Championship, or first. This is the way things are in the hasty first football world. The national team missed adding a few drops of oil to the attack machinery, but there is a bigger problem. From South Africa, anything other than winning is suspect. Greece stood with ten in their own field, drew a miraculous draw and left Spain with transcendental doubts: have not the veterans grown old? Will the young not be very childish? The classic when you are going through a transition, which is nothing more than finding a fit between those who are arriving and those who are leaving. Luckily, Thursday arrived with good goals and a shower of opportunities for the children to be young again, the veteran experts, and Spain optimistic.

Two Basques in Seville

Money gives competitive power to the football aristocracy that will have this week, in the Champions League, its natural space. But there are other scenarios where to show greatness. Every good fan will look with admiration at the delayed Cup final that puts us before another power: that of things well done. La Real and Athletic will honor Basque football in the simplest way, being what they are. For a long time, the two clubs were waiting for the occasion for their great reason for being: the people. A vain effort, because a year later neither will nor merit nor patience have been able to overcome the covid. Without people to cheer them on, but aware that honor is not given, here come two proud Basques arguing to the death in Seville. Vital, friendly and strong-willed teams that will show us that, in football, there is no enemy more fearsome than the neighbor.

Another way of being

From the Bosman Law here, footballers come from afar to play for clubs owned by millionaire and remote owners. Soccer works the same way and has even strengthened economically, but it is inevitable that, along the way, it has lost representative strength. There is a Gaul that proudly survives the new times. If football is a story that communities tell themselves about themselves, Athletic is the supreme example. I will watch it from my place. Since I arrived in Spain I observed that Real Madrid was the model that most clubs wanted to be like. Athletic, no. If Madrid is the one who guesses the future and sets the trend, being Athletic is trying not to be like Madrid. And so it has become a community success story that transcends its borders, causing admiration in the world. Nourishing yourself with identity to generate identity is the great secret of your competitive energy.

Big and discreet

The policy of the Royal Society has been more lax, but not to the point of forgetting its roots and social commitment. The property, which is local, is building a club in permanent evolution that knows how to differentiate the institutional from the sports. There is business intelligence to make a serious club (wonderful stadium, modern sports facilities, financial strength) and other intelligence, more specific, with very capable professionals who carry out a successful sports project. The quarry, worked with rigor and sensitivity, is the epicenter of a model that has caused great identification among fans of all ages. Making good the African maxim that a child is raised by the tribe, San Sebastián favors, due to its discreet personality, the healthy growth of young players who function, as in Athletic, as a team rather than as stars. In Seville, the two gangs challenge each other for honor.

