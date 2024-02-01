Given the record drought, after the reservoirs fell to close to 16% of their capacity, the Generalitat of Catalonia decreed an emergency this Thursday, February 1. The measures, which come into force from Friday, February 2, will affect around six million people in 200 towns and cities, including Barcelona, ​​Spain's second largest city.

“We are in a new climate reality.” In the midst of these words, the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, declared an emergency due to drought in Catalonia.

The leader of the region added that “the drought will be overcome,” but there is no turning back for more drastic measures in the face of a pressing climate situation. “It is more likely that there will be new droughts and that they will be more intense,” said Aragonès.

Starting Friday, February 2, some six million inhabitants must limit consumption to 200 liters per day per person and will be prohibited from washing their vehicles.with the exception of commercial establishments that use water recirculation.

Besides, It is prohibited to fill empty pools, even in tourist places., such as hotels and camping centers, also applies to neighborhood communities. However, they can continue to use these constructions to swim with the liquid they already contain. There will be exceptions for swimming pools for therapeutic use.

In gyms and sports centers they will be able to continue filling their pools, as long as they take countermeasures, such as closing the showers.

The trees will only be watered with wastewater to ensure their survival. Recreational events that involve the use of water suitable for human consumption, such as foam parties or ice rinks, are also prohibited. The same applies to artificial lakes or ornamental fountains.

Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century

This is the extension of emergency phase I, since 37 municipalities were already experiencing similar measures, which depend on the swamps Darnius–Boadella, Riudecanyes and the Fluvià-Muga aquifer, in a state of emergency.

▶ #President @‌perearagones: “Catalonia is missing the pitjor sequera del darrer segle. Arrosseguem more than three years in which it does not plou with what the country needs, but during all this time it has been active.” pic.twitter.com/pZERx4mV1m — Government of Catalonia (@govern) February 1, 2024



The measures cover 202 towns and cities, supplied by the Ter and Llobregat reservoirs, including Barcelona, ​​the second largest city in Spain, where the authorities will impose sanctions of up to 3,000 euros in case of violating the restrictions.

“Catalonia is going through the worst drought of the last century, in fact since there have been records in the area of ​​rainfall, we have never faced such a long and intense drought,” Aragonès stressed during the televised intervention in which he announced the measures from the Government.

The local government is thus trying to get residents to reduce their water consumption by 5% and farmers by up to 80%. The first set of measures could be tightened if the situation does not improve.

Reservoirs well below their capacity

These provisions come after reservoirs in the region fell to about 16% of their capacity.

And there are some where the situation is even worse. The Sau reservoir is at 4% of its capacity and the drought is of such magnitude that even the tower of a church that was formerly under water has surfaced.

“The situation forces us to continue making a complementary effort. The water in the reservoirs has dropped below 16%, and therefore that was the threshold that we had planned, and when it was exceeded we would declare the emergency,” highlighted the president of the Generalitat.

And Barcelona, ​​for example, has recorded the highest temperature January this year.

Residents walk on cracked ground next to the town of San Román de Sau, in the Sau reservoir that was partially submerged, but later resurfaced, at a time when the Iberian Peninsula is at its driest point in 1,200 years. In Catalonia, Spain, on January 31, 2024. © Reuters/Nacho Doce

The Iberian Peninsula is at its driest point in 1,200 years, a 2022 study showed, forcing officials in Catalonia to consider bringing water by boat to the capital of the northeastern Spanish community in case it I know that.

This measure was adopted in 2008, when reservoir levels were approaching 20% ​​and there were fewer desalination plants in operation.

If the provisions announced this Thursday do not yield the expected results, the local government could declare phase II of the emergency and even phase III, with much more restrictive measures.

With local media