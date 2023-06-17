In this way, they eliminated the Aztec team from the Nations League, where El Tri will now face Panama in the game for third place.

On that occasion, with goals from Wegerle, Dooley, Harkes and Reyna, they left the national team on display.

However, Landon Donovan (62′) appeared in the complementary part and just ten minutes later, Feilhaber’s somersault goal fell, becoming a goal that demotivated the national team.

On that occasion they met in the quarterfinals on the field of the Parque Artigas Stadium in Uruguay,

After not getting hurt in regulation time, everything was defined from the penalty spot, where Carlos Hermosillo and Alberto Coyote missed their shots to be eliminated.

From the 8th minute, the Stars and Stripes team went up on the scoreboard with a goal from Brian McBride.

For the complementary part, Landon Donovan scored the goal that ended up liquidating the Aztec team, in one of the most painful defeats in history.

The Teutons had no problem and beat Mexico 6-0.

The European team had no problems and beat the Aztec team 3-0, who had gone 40 years without conceding 3 goals in World Cups.

Everything seemed like a simple task, however, the failures were ridiculous and they fell by the wayside by getting only 5 goals. Coach Hugo Sánchez was removed from his post.

Abundis scored the early goal at minute 7, while Fonseca equalized at 72. However, Hernán Medford silenced the Azteca with his goal at minute 86 ‘.

It was in the 2016 Copa América, when they met in the quarterfinals on the Levi’s Stadium court.

With 4 goals from Eduardo Vargas, two from Edson Puch and one from Alexis Sánchez, they inflicted the worst humiliation on Mexico.