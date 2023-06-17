Last Thursday the Mexican team was exhibited and humiliated by the staunch rival of the USA. That is why today in 90min we remember what have been the worst defeats of the Tricolor in history,
Undoubtedly, one of the worst defeats in the history of these clashes was last Thursday, when the United States won 3-0 with a brace from Christian Pulisic and one from Ricardo Pepi.
In this way, they eliminated the Aztec team from the Nations League, where El Tri will now face Panama in the game for third place.
One of the worst humiliations that the Tricolor has suffered at the hands of the United States was in the 1995 US Cup.
On that occasion, with goals from Wegerle, Dooley, Harkes and Reyna, they left the national team on display.
In the 2007 Gold Cup final, Mexico and the United States faced each other. Midfielder Andrés Guardado put El Tri up on the scoreboard at minute 43′, which seemed to lead them to winning the title.
However, Landon Donovan (62′) appeared in the complementary part and just ten minutes later, Feilhaber’s somersault goal fell, becoming a goal that demotivated the national team.
Another of the setbacks that hit the Mexican team the deepest against the United States was in the 1995 Gold Cup.
On that occasion they met in the quarterfinals on the field of the Parque Artigas Stadium in Uruguay,
After not getting hurt in regulation time, everything was defined from the penalty spot, where Carlos Hermosillo and Alberto Coyote missed their shots to be eliminated.
In the 2002 World Cup in Korea Japan, both teams met in the round of 16 of the competition.
From the 8th minute, the Stars and Stripes team went up on the scoreboard with a goal from Brian McBride.
For the complementary part, Landon Donovan scored the goal that ended up liquidating the Aztec team, in one of the most painful defeats in history.
In the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, in the group stage, Mexico faced Germany in the second match of Group 2.
The Teutons had no problem and beat Mexico 6-0.
In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the last match of the group stage, Mexico and Sweden faced each other.
The European team had no problems and beat the Aztec team 3-0, who had gone 40 years without conceding 3 goals in World Cups.
After adding poor performances in the previous matches, Mexico now faced its Haitian counterpart, with the intention of scoring 6 goals to access the Olympic Games:
Everything seemed like a simple task, however, the failures were ridiculous and they fell by the wayside by getting only 5 goals. Coach Hugo Sánchez was removed from his post.
On June 16, 2001, the ‘Aztecazo’ took place that will be impossible to forget. In a preparation match for the World Cup in Korea, Japan, Mexico and Costa Rica faced each other.
Abundis scored the early goal at minute 7, while Fonseca equalized at 72. However, Hernán Medford silenced the Azteca with his goal at minute 86 ‘.
Without a doubt, the worst defeat in the entire history of the Mexican team was against Chile.
It was in the 2016 Copa América, when they met in the quarterfinals on the Levi’s Stadium court.
With 4 goals from Eduardo Vargas, two from Edson Puch and one from Alexis Sánchez, they inflicted the worst humiliation on Mexico.
