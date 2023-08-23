Melissa Joan Hart (New York, United States, 47 years old) was a star in the 1990s thanks to her role in the series Sabrina, witch things, in which she put herself in the shoes of a teenage witch who has to learn to manage her magical powers with the help of her two aunts over seven seasons (aired between 1996 and 2003). It was the best moment of her career, but there was a day when her whole world collapsed. It was September 28, 1999. Within 24 hours, she was almost fired from the role that had brought her fame, she lost her role Scary Movie while going to the airport to get to the set and separated from her boyfriend. And it all happened one day that she was supposed to be happy, the day of the premiere of her romantic comedy. the girl next door In New York.

The actress recalled that chain of catastrophes in an episode of podcast Pod Meets World. In the chapter, Hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong show a photo of Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears posing on the red carpet at the premiere of the girl next door. “If you look me in the eye [en la foto]I had been crying all night ”, recalls the actress.

More information

That day was bad from the beginning, he recounts. She had the intention of breaking up with her boyfriend at the time, who was also in the film, and had been awake since four in the morning promoting the film. When she arrived at the premiere, she was made to wait in the car for an hour until Britney Spears arrived, so the two of them could appear before the media together. When the red carpet finally ended and the movie had barely started, Melissa Joan Hart didn’t even have time to enjoy the event. She was immediately taken to the airport because she had to fly to Vancouver (Canada), where the black comedy film was being shot. Scary Movie, in which she was going to play, in her words, a “lively, big-breasted girl, who gets killed or something at the beginning”. But that drive to the airport didn’t go as she expected: “I was put in a limo after she just broke up with my boyfriend while we were at the premiere, she was crying and upset.” And in the middle of the journey came another bad news: a call in which she found out that she had lost that role (that she would end up playing Carmen Electra).

Britney Spears and Melissa Joan Hart at the ‘The Girl Next Door’ premiere. Ron Galella, Ltd. (Ron Galella Collection/Getty)

Discouraged, Joan Hart returned to attend the party held at Planet Hollywood in New York after the premiere of The girl next door where more bad news awaited him. There, she learned that the option of firing her from her series was being considered. Sabrina, witch things. “My lawyer arrived and asked me: ‘Did you do a photo session for the magazine Maxim? ”, recalls the interpreter in the interview with Pod Meets World. “I said yes, and he replied: ‘Well, they have sued you and they are going to fire you from the program, so don’t talk to the press. Do not do anything”. Later, he received an accusatory call from his mother, who was his producer. “My mother asked me: ‘What did you do?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, what my publicist told me to do on the shoot. I did a photo shoot for Maxim! Is Maximof course you’re going to be in your underwear,” says the former teen star. When doing that photo session in which she appeared only covered by a sheet and with a black thong, Melissa Joan Hart had allegedly violated her contract with Archie Comics — the publisher that published the comics on which the ABC series was based — which prohibited her from playing “the character of Sabrina in the nude.”

The photos ended up on the cover of the magazine, along with the headline: “Sabrina: Your Favorite Witch Without a Stitch” (something like Sabrina: your favorite witch without cloth, in Spanish). The publication had linked her in this way with her character, not with her person, and this was the problem, she explains today. “They thought that she was violating the contract because she was playing the character. No, it was supposed to be me, promoting my movie. [La chica de al lado]. He wasn’t supposed to be a character. He had no control over what they wrote on the cover.” In the end, and after a few weeks of anguish in which she recalled crying at her father’s man, everything was resolved because, according to Hart, the publication did not have a valid argument and she “could not control what the medium put into it.” The cover”. Of course, she had to write a letter apologizing for that cover – although she does not detail who she sent it to. 24 hours of nightmare that, at least, did not affect her main livelihood.