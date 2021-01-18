Gibraltar lived this Sunday the darkest day of the pandemic. In a release, the Government was “devastated to have to confirm the loss of 9 members of our community due to COVID-19”, The highest number of daily deaths since COVID-19 entered the Rock. He total number of deaths in the territory due to the coronavirus is 43. On the other hand, on Sunday they detected 33 positives, which brings the number of infections to 3,670. However, active cases have dropped to 791 (-77).

In addition, in the last hours, 101 cured, which supposes that 2,689 have already overcome the disease. Instead, three more people have been admitted in the COVID-19 plant, where there are 35, and in the Intensive care unit (UCI) 10 left.

All the deceased people, six men and three women, They had over 65 years and they suffered underlying health problems. In addition, seven were residents of Residential Services for the Elderly (ERS). The main causes of death were pneumonia caused by COVID-19, although one of the patients lost his life due to a cardiogenic shock and myocardial infarction derived from the disease.

The Government asks to stay at home

The Chief Minister, Fabián Picardo, stated that “the death toll is growing at an intolerable rate both with regard to residents of the ERS and those who are in the hospital upon arrival from the community ”, despite the fact that on January 2, home confinement was decreed. “Personally, I have lost friends, co-workers, supporters and family in three days. I know that many others also share this deep sense of loss, and my thoughts go out to all who have lost a loved one at this difficult time. It’s just devastating on a human level”He added. He also announced that this Monday he would appear publicly to analyze the situation.

Finally, he sent a message to the public to ask that they be vaccinated and respect the recommendations of the health authorities: “Our vaccination program gives us hope, but we have to work together to ward off these dark days. Accept the vaccine when the GHA offers it. For now, stay home unless absolutely necessary and use our proven methods to keep the virus away from you and your loved ones. Wash your hands, wear a mask, call 111 as soon as you notice any symptoms. Together we will move forward ”.

Measurements in Campo de Gibraltar

On the other side of the Gate, in the Campo de Gibraltar region, the new restrictive measures announced on Friday by the Junta de Andalucía will be applied from this Sunday. These include the perimeter closure of six of its eight municipalities, all those with a rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last fourteen days: The Line of the Conception, San Roque, The Neighborhoods, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera and San Martin del Tesorillo. The only two municipalities that avoid, for now, this perimeter closure are Algeciras and Tarifa.

In addition, as was already the case in La Línea, other San Roque and Castellar ceased their non-essential activity since yesterday for exceeding a rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last fourteen days. The latest contagion data at the municipal level offered by the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), which corresponds to Friday, show a rate close to a thousand in Los Barrios and Tesorillo, so the data for this Monday will depend on the cessation of non-essential activity, as in the rest of the towns of the region.