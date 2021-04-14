The worst scenario for the development of the capital’s housing market may be an analogue of the situation that developed in 2014-2015, when construction companies began to go bankrupt due to incorrectly drawn up economic plans. In this case, long-term construction projects will start to appear in the city again, according to the report of the Agency for Investment in Moscow Real Estate, which was received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

According to analysts, the demand for apartments in Moscow’s new buildings on the eve of spring decreased by 17 percent compared to the level of the beginning of the year. At the same time, the number of requests for the purchase of new apartments in February turned out to be 5 percent lower than the indicator recorded in the same month of 2020.

“Now developers have raised prices so much that people lose a logical connection – why should they buy new buildings, wait several years, while the price is quite comparable to secondary housing, where you can move in a month after the transaction,” experts describe the situation. According to their observations, buyers began to choose a slightly more expensive, but ready to move in “secondary housing”.

“On the eve of the abolition of preferential mortgages, it is not worth waiting for a surge in interest in new buildings. This is due to the fact that there are simply no interesting objects, ”the experts conclude.

Earlier it was reported that developers working in the Moscow region, in response to the cooling of the real estate market and the absence of a significant increase in the number of transactions, almost stopped indexing prices. At the end of March 2021, the average cost per square meter of new housing in the region increased by 0.7 percent.

