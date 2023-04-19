Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, his career has gone downhill without brakes. His former teammates were playing the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea yesterday, while the Portuguese played one of the most important matches in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal.
The party was not being the best of all for the Portuguese star. They played away from home and the local fans did not hesitate to go for him from the first moment to distract him and not have the day. The fans decided to sing: ”Messi, Messi, Messi” every time Cristiano touched the ball, and at the end of the game we could see this gesture. The Al Hilal fans continued with their chant, and Ronaldo responded by raising his hand to his parts. Here we show you the video:
With the score against and a fairly discreet game, Cristiano Ronaldo’s impotence had to come from somewhere. Here we show you one of the most viral videos of the moment. Cristiano, prisoner of anger, performed a kind of karate hold on an Al Hilal footballer who only received a yellow card. The Portuguese grabs the rival footballer by the neck and throws himself against the grass, preventing his career.
Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nasrr is second in the standings with 53 points. While the current leader, Al Ittihad finds himself with 56 points and one game less that he will have to settle next Thursday, April 27, against Al Shabab at home. The next match that Cristiano Ronaldo will play will be next Monday in the Cup against Al-Wehda.
