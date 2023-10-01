The fire in three adjacent entertainment venues early this Sunday in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia, which so far leaves 13 dead and four injured, according to the 112 emergency service, has once again revived the great fatal tragedies in nightclubs or venues. of concerts in the country. Two fires in 1983 and 1990 left 125 dead in venues in Madrid and Zaragoza, respectively, and another five young people lost their lives in 2012 at a huge Halloween party that far exceeded the expected capacity. In between, another 29 people have died in the last 45 years in different incidents in nightclubs.

Interior of the Alcalá 20 nightclub, after the fire.



Efe







Alcalá 20, the deadly spark



It was 4:45 in the morning on December 17, 1983, just one minute after the music stopped and the venue staff ordered the young people to leave the premises, located in the basement of the Alcázar Theater in Madrid. None of the almost 200 who still remained in the nightclub putting on their coats or finishing their drinks could imagine that, in just a few seconds, the nightclub where they had previously had fun dancing carefree would become a death trap of fire, smoke, ashes and debris. .

The spark from a short circuit ignited the curtains and the flames spread quickly throughout the premises, decorated with more than 5,000 kilos of textiles, plastics and papier-mâché, all highly flammable materials. In less than half a minute the smoke spread through the room, through the two boxes that flanked the track, where the first victims died from asphyxiation. After falling unconscious to the ground due to lack of air, they were overtaken by the flames.

It was there that firefighters found at least 20 bodies piled up. Many other young people tried to flee through the emergency doors, but found them closed or blocked in what was a death trap. Of the 82 victims, 36 died from asphyxiation or crushing, 32 were charred and another 13 were intoxicated. The last one was the daughter of a couple who lived on one of the upper floors of the building and fell through the terrace into the void.

The Alcalá 20 nightclub had been inaugurated three months earlier without taking, as the ruling of the Provincial Court of Madrid said 11 years later, “the most basic diligence.” For this reason, the four owners of the room, the electrician who installed the “deficient” electrical installation and the inspector of the Ministry of the Interior who “did not see the many irregularities in the premises” were sentenced to two years in prison, although the sentence was the latter was considerably lowered by the Supreme Court.

The State was declared subsidiary civil liable and had to pay 2,000 million pesetas (12 million euros) in compensation to the families of the victims, although that aid did not arrive until 1997.



The interior of the Flying nightclub, after the fire in 1990.



Efe







Flying, the false ceiling trap



The fire at the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 14, 1990. 43 people died almost instantly when inhaling the gases caused by the fire. The fire occurred in similar circumstances to the one that occurred at the Alcalá 20 nightclub in Madrid seven years earlier.

The premises were located on the corner of Trinidad and Don Teobaldo streets in the Magdalena neighborhood, in the historic center of Zaragoza. It consisted of two floors, a street floor with a bar and other rooms and another room in a basement that was accessed by a staircase from the street floor. It also had an emergency staircase.

The night of the fire a performance by the Imagens orchestra was scheduled. There were more than 70 people in the premises. The fire started shortly after 2:30 in the morning, and according to subsequent investigations, it started due to an electrical failure. At a certain moment there was a blackout, before which the manager of the premises went upstairs to check the light panels, realizing that a limiter had tripped. After trying unsuccessfully to return it to his position, he discovered flames on the false ceiling.

At that time the fire was spreading through the false ceiling, and although the manager and some other people were able to leave the premises, the basement had already become a death trap. One of the people who was able to escape alive was the singer of the orchestra, who was saved after climbing the stairs when he smelled a strange smell and saw the flames.

According to the firefighters’ story, some bodies were found on the stairs, both the main and emergency stairs, but many others were found in the same lower room, some still sitting. This indicated that, while some victims tried to flee after realizing the situation, others died after initially fainting due to gas inhalation.

The various judicial, civil, criminal and contentious-administrative processes lasted for more than 20 years. From the first moment, the fault in the electrical installation was pointed out. The companies that carried out the installation and subsequent modifications were investigated, such as laying an electrical cable through the false ceiling and its insulation. Despite this, the exact origin of the fire could never be proven.

In criminal proceedings, the manager of the nightclub was prosecuted along with the owner for reckless homicide. Neither of them were able to pay the compensation, when the first died and the second declared insolvent. Subsequently, the owner was also sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulent insolvency, considering that he had hidden his assets to avoid paying compensation.



One of the photos that was shown at the Madrid Arena trial.







Madrid Arena, the negligence of the human avalanche



The accident at the Madrid Arena pavilion occurred in the early morning of November 1, 2012 in this venue owned by the Madrid City Council, in which five girls died during a large Halloween party starring DJ Steve Aoki. Rocío Oña, Cristina Arce and Katia Esteban, all 18 years old, died that same night, while the youngest Belén Langdon, 17 years old, and María Teresa Alonso, 20 years old, died in the hospital one and four weeks later respectively.

As a result of this deadly avalanche, multiple irregularities came to light between the company promoting the macro-festival, Diviertt, and the Madrid City Council, although the fundamental cause was the excess capacity and the opening of a loading gate that, being suddenly used by thousands of young people before the start of Aoki’s performance, it saturated the central court and its evacuation corridors, causing in one of them the human avalanche that, shortly before 4 in the morning, would end the lives of the youths.

In March 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the four-year prison sentence imposed by the Provincial Court of Madrid on Miguel Ángel Flores, president and administrator of the Diviertt company and promoter of the party, as the author responsible for five crimes of homicide and fourteen injuries due to serious negligence. The court also ratified the three years in prison for the same crimes for Francisco del Amo, head of Madrid Espacios y Congresos SA (Madridec), and Santiago Rojo, general director of Diviertt; two years and six months in prison for Miguel Ángel Morcillo, head of personnel at Diviertt, and Carlos Manzanares, partner at Kontrol 34 (company in charge of controlling access to the premises).

Finally, the Court annulled the acquittal of the doctor Simón Viñals, who was in charge of attending to and directing the medical service on the night of the events, and sentenced him to a year and a half in prison for a crime of serious recklessness resulting in death, in the form of professional negligence.



Firefighters work on extinguishing the Siete Siete nightclub in Valladolid on the night of October 6, 1996.



R.C.







From La Scala to Seven Seven



In Barcelona, ​​a fire also took place in the Scala nightclub, which left four people dead in 1978. In this case, there were political and police implications, due to the role in the events of a confidant infiltrated in the CNT union. The sentence sentenced three people to 17 years in prison as perpetrators of the crime of involuntary manslaughter and for manufacturing explosives; and two more for complicity and concealment.

A year later, in the town of Ubrique (Cádiz), a premises caught fire, leaving six dead and ten injured. All residents of the adjacent homes, since the nightclub was closed when the fire started. The three defendants, two tenants and one owner, were acquitted in 1988.

In Madrid, also in 1979, a fire in the ‘Charada’ nightclub caused the death of four people and in 1988, in the ‘Dickens’ pub in Vitoria, three people lost their lives due to a fire. In 1992, four people died at the ‘Miami Club’ in Barcelona, ​​and in 1996, in Valladolid, another four people died, two of them firefighters, in the fire at the ‘Siete Seven’ nightclub, the trendy venue in the city. city.

The fire began in “a single source without being able to determine its origin, so the causes were not officially clarified, although witnesses stated that the flames could have been due to a cigarette butt or a paper caught under some armchairs or even to a problem with the switch panel.