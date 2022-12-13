For every God of War: Ragnarok or Elden Ring, throughout the year we saw a couple of Babylon’s Fall. In this way, Metacritic has created its annual list made up of the 10 worst rated games of 2023. This time, the selection represents the worst practices in the industry.

The list includes “games released for any platform between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.” Nevertheless, titles with fewer than seven professional outlet reviews are excluded. Metacritic also notes that an experience can only appear once on the list, so games released on multiple platforms are judged by their lowest-scoring version. Without further ado, these are the 10 worst games of 2022.

–POSTCARD 4: No Regerts (PCs) – 30

–CrossfireX (Xbox Series X) – 38

–Babylon’s Fall (PS5)-41

–XEL (Switch) – 43

–Arc of Alchemist (Switch) – 46

–Fox: The Chronicles (PS5)-49

–The Last Oricru (Xbox Series X) – 50

–The Waylanders (pc) – 51

–Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4)-52

–Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (Switch) – 52

Although we don’t see numbers as low as Balan Wonderworld last year, yes you can notice that games as a service and bad editions are some of the experiences that were not liked throughout 2023. On related topics, these were our five disappointments of the year.

Editor’s Note:

Fortunately, I didn’t get a chance to play some of these titles. However, he points out that games like Babylon’s Fall Y CrossfireXwhich had the support of large developers and companies, are in this selection.

Via: Metacritic