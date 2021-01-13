In the Corona crisis, the Lieferando owner Just Eat Takeaway.com’s business is flourishing. Restaurants closed to visitors and the trend towards home offices caused orders to skyrocket by 57 percent in the fourth quarter, the food delivery service from the Netherlands announced on Wednesday.

In Germany, where Just Eat Takeaway.com has been the industry leader since taking over the German business of Delivery Hero with brands such as Lieferheld, pizza.de and Foodora, which was worth almost a billion euros, orders rose by 56 percent. That is again more than in the third quarter, when the plus was 47 percent. Many European countries had to go into lockdown again between October and December because the corona infections increased everywhere.

Just Eat Takeaway.com, which will not publish the final figures until March 10, expects sales to increase by more than 50 percent last year. In addition, in contrast to its competitor Delivery Hero, the company wants to achieve an operating profit and is already promising an Ebitda margin of around ten percent.

Last year the Dutch expanded strongly. You have taken over British competitor Just Eat for 7.8 billion dollars and announced the purchase of Grubhub in the USA. This should now take place in the first half of the year. In contrast to previous announcements, Just Eat Takeaway wants to first check on which exchange it is then listed. In the meantime, the company plans to maintain its listing in Amsterdam, London and New York and monitor liquidity and trading volumes.

rtr