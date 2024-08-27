The worsening and extension of the conflict in Mali and the bolt The Tunisian government’s reluctance to return to Spain after the agreements reached with the EU in 2023, which have led to a 66% drop in arrivals in Italy according to UNHCR, are two factors that are pushing thousands of Malians fleeing the conflict in their country towards the Canary Islands migration route. Added to this is the inability of Mauritania, the country they are passing through, to manage this flow, which has made Mali, for the first time, the main country of origin of irregular African emigration to Spain this year. The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, lands in Mauritania this Tuesday on a visit that will also take him to Gambia and Senegal with irregular emigration as the central theme.

This change in profile is very significant because, unlike Moroccans and Senegalese who tend to be economic migrants, the majority of Malians are fleeing war. In fact, 96% of Malians who apply for asylum in Spain are accepted, according to Xavier Creach, coordinator for the Sahel of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). “They are people who need protection, this issue is not going to be solved with immigration controls, if Malians do not have the option of staying in the region they will continue to leave. Controls are necessary, but it would be good if the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, could also talk about creating protection spaces in Africa during his visit,” he says.

The war in Mali, which broke out in 2012 when Tuareg rebels and jihadist groups took up arms in the north of the country, has intensified significantly in the last two years. The Malian army and its Russian allies from the Wagner company have launched an offensive to regain control of the centre and north of the country, occupied by armed groups, which has been characterised by the commission of massacres of civilians – such as that of Moura in 2022 -, looting, torture and rape that have led to an increase in the number of refugees arriving in Mauritania and other neighbouring countries.

Despite this display of violence, the offensive is not bearing the expected results. Tuareg rebels are harassing Russian-Malian forces and jihadist groups have managed to spread their insurgency throughout the country, affecting the outskirts of the capital and regions such as Kayes and Sikasso, in the west and south respectively, the least affected by the conflict so far. This August alone, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for two attacks in Melgué and Yelimané, an explosive device in Diabaly, all of them close to the Mauritanian border, and the detonation of an artisanal mine in Yorosso, in the south.

But Malians are not only fleeing the spread of the conflict to practically the entire country, but also the devastating economic consequences of the war, which are compounded by the growing regional and international isolation suffered by the Malians since the military came to power: fields that are abandoned, pastures that are now inaccessible, gasoline shortages, daily power cuts and trade seriously affected. “Today you go to withdraw money from a bank in Bamako and they can only give you 1,500 euros because not even the banks have any. All the entrepreneurs are leaving,” says a Malian businessman who now lives in Senegal.

The vast majority of refugees, both Malians and from other countries experiencing conflict in the region, remain on the African continent itself. But the numbers are increasing at a dizzying rate. Last July there were 13.7 million refugees and internally displaced people in West and Central Africa, 25% more than in July 2023. Just five years ago the figure was 6.5 million. “It is clear that the 22,000 people who have arrived in the Canary Islands in six months represent a major challenge for the authorities of the Islands, but these figures must be put into context with what is happening in Africa. In Burkina Faso alone, a very poor country, there are between two and three million internally displaced people; in Chad they have 1.2 million refugees, half of them from Sudan; and in Mauritania, which has five million inhabitants, there are about 200,000 Malian refugees,” says Creach.

Migrants disembarked from a cayuco (small boat) arrived at the port of Valverde, in El Hierro, on Monday. Maria Ximena (AP/LaPresse)

Less external aid

Paradoxically, the increase in homeless people is not leading to an increase in international aid, but quite the opposite. In 2020, donors only managed to cover 60% of the needs of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to care for refugees and displaced people, but in 2024, not even 20% of the approximately 2 billion euros needed in a crisis overshadowed by other conflicts in the world have been financed. “If refugees cannot receive education, health care, access to food and water or get a job, for them staying in Africa is no longer an option,” says the UNHCR coordinator for the Sahel.

Given the impossibility of obtaining visas, the two traditional routes for Malian emigration to Europe are the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean, which crosses the Sahara desert and has two countries as the main departure points for boats: Libya and Tunisia. However, the serious abuses committed against migrants in the first country, with practices of slavery, torture and kidnapping, made the second the epicentre of departures to Europe. In 2023, almost 160,000 people arrived in Italy by irregular sea route, but in 2024 there has been a 66% drop. Behind this drop are the agreements signed by Italy and the European Union with Tunisia, which provide for investments of more than 1 billion euros.

In contrast, Tunisia has launched an unprecedented policy of persecution against sub-Saharan migrants, according to human rights organisations. Human Rights Watch has documented abuses, beatings, excessive use of force, cases of torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, collective expulsions, dangerous interceptions at sea, forced evictions and theft of money and belongings committed against migrants. Doctors Without Borders accuses the EU of “complicity in the continued abuse of migrants trapped” in Tunisia, whose president, Kais Said, has been accused of racism for his statements against migrants.

The policy of firm hand The Tunisian government has contributed to making the Canary Islands route a growing option for thousands of Malians today. “They come by road or simply cross the border,” say sources from the Mauritanian government, “we have an agreement on free movement, our nomads also go to Mali in search of pastures, and, in addition, we are obliged by solidarity and by law to welcome them as we can.” Official figures speak of some 110,000 Malian refugees in Mauritania, but the reality is much higher and could be around 200,000: the Mbera camp reached its capacity months ago and is hosting half of them. The rest are installed on the outskirts of the camp or go to the cities in search of opportunities, with the possibility of making the jump to the Canary Islands on the horizon.

“Mauritania cannot do more,” says the same source. “The Spanish president was there in February and made many promises, but to date there has been no concrete initiative. There is a certain discontent over these unfulfilled promises. We need to reinforce our security with drones, vehicles, radars and equipment, but also financial investments to prevent our young people from leaving, because they are also starting to use canoes,” he adds. Nouadhibou is one of the traditional departure points, but in recent months many boats have set sail from the area around Nouakchott, where Mauritanian or Spanish Civil Guard surveillance is less.