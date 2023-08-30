“The worse it gets for everyone, the better it is for me.”

“D” (not his real name) has been working as an illegal pawnbroker for two decades and says business has never been better.

He is one of two loan sharks we have been able to speak to in exclusive interviews that highlight the dangers facing people who turn to illegal moneylenders due to the rising costs of living in the UK.

With no paperwork, high interest rates, and sometimes brutal consequences, this type of loan carries very high risks.

According to D’s estimate, he has illegally lent money to hundreds of people around the country, having started working in the security sector 20 years ago. When we met him his mouth and nose were covered and he was wearing dark glasses..

Almost all of his “clients” are recurring, he says, people who pay off their debts in a month or two. They usually come back after a week or two.

Inflation

According to D, with high inflation the demand for loans is through the roof. He says his clients now are single mothers and families looking for small loans, between £500 and £1,000 (US$600-US$1,200) to pay for petrol, bills or groceries.

For those clients, it charges interest of up to 50%, but there are others who fall into what is commonly known as “double bubble interest”, with which the initial interest is doubled.

It is possible that most of D’s clients agree to any condition, out of desperation.

And even if prices fall at the rate experts have predicted, demand for these types of loans is not expected to fall in the medium term.

According to data seen by the BBC Newsnight investigative program, the number of potential customers could be on the rise.

A report commissioned by a UK government-sponsored body focused on financial inclusion reviewed common elements in illegal lending cases in the UK.

Researchers from fraud prevention firm We Fight Fraud and Lancaster University analyzed the cases of 287 people in London, Preston, Port Talbot and Glasgow who had had experiences with illegal moneylenders in the past three years. as well as testimonials from eight illegal lenders.

Current users said they were asking for an average of 3,000 pounds ($3,600). Additionally, clients were more likely to be full-time salaried workers.

D calls himself an “implementer,” referring to what happens if people don’t pay on time or ignore his messages.

“In that case, you will no longer be able to insure the car that is parked outside. The windows and doors of your house are affected and you may even end up receiving a severe beating.”

He says beatings are not common, but admits to committing violent acts like breaking legs, smashing teeth and sending people to hospital.

When asked about the reasons behind the brutality of his “implementation,” he says: “It’s personal. Just as they have hurt me, I want to hurt them, physically and financially.”

In his own words, he is “providing a service” that depends on people “helping” him after he has lent them money.

The “Business Leader”

Another illegal lender we spoke to, “M”, claims to have lent millions of pounds to clients over the last 20 years.

Now he leads a team that operates in different areas around the UK. By his estimate, he currently has about 2 million pounds (US$2.4 million) on loan.

M works with “the rich,” the people who borrow larger amounts to pay for home renovations or fix business messes. Interest rates go up when risk is involved, and collateral is often needed.

Clients offer you any type of guarantee in case they cannot meet the quotas. It could be something like a watch, a set of car keys, or photo IDs so you know where to find them and look for the money.

“I am constantly surprised by who the people that come to me are,” says M. He claims to have funded birthday parties for well-known footballers who pay him when his salary arrives.

With so many people unable to talk about their debts, little information is available on the number of unlicensed lenders. In a report last year, the Center for Social Justice estimated that as many as a million Britons may be in debt to illegal moneylenders.

M rejects the idea that his is a “bullying business”. His gathering tactics are more based on fear.

“Today, it’s more of a matter of becoming a nuisance,” he says. “If there is no contact, there may be photos outside your house or someone knocking on your neighbors’ door asking for you.”

“It is better to use that fear, that intimidation, that coercion without an action.”

A recent investigation found that violence is rare, although threats to use it are common.

A client told the report authors that the reality of the threat seemed serious when it reached his family. “Things were going to happen to me, not only to me… I receive threats about harm to my family, (they tell me) this is going to happen to your mother and this to your brother.”

Another client in Glasgow said she was forced to clean an office building for a loan shark as an alternative to paying off the £1,000 she had borrowed, her debt reduced to £30 a day.

She describes the experience as “degrading” and says she felt anxious and depressed. Now, she rarely leaves her house.

lack of options

The data also shows that those who turn to illegal lenders are more likely to have been turned down by other lenders before.

Generally, those with poor credit ratings are limited to options with high interest rates. However, many of these legal alternatives no longer exist due to new regulations imposed out of concern that they were causing great financial hardship for consumers.

Jason Wassell, chief executive of the UK Consumer Credit Trade Association, says there is a risk that shrinking the credit market “could be taken too far”, taking away access to credit for people who may have to go to relatives or friends, or even to illegal moneylenders.

But Mick McAteer, a former member of Britain’s financial watchdog, says improving regulation of “subprime” lenders has helped prevent citizens from being offered products they can’t afford.

He suggests that more efforts be made to help people manage their debt and encourage alternative options such as community lenders or credit unions.

According to the Bank of England, almost 2 million people use credit unions. Some experts say there is still a long way to go before cooperatives can fill the gaps left by high-cost lenders. Cooperatives have a hard time reaching clients as quickly and growing in size as efficiently as private companies due to lack of access to technology.

As the cost of living rises, lenders like M or D don’t seem to be short of customers.

But Cath Wohlers, of the England Illegal Money Lending Team, warns: “You are going to be completely bled dry. It’s just not worth it.”

“If you have debt, talk to creditors instead of borrowing more money to get out of debt.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!