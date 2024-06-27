Many complaints point against the arrests made by United States authorities on migrants entering the North American countryand the same can be reflected through a study carried out by three civil rights organizations.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), American Oversight, and Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) collaborated on a study that concluded that the United States is in a context of “systematic danger” for migrant prisoners in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) jails, for “outrageous failures” in medical treatment for these people.

In fact, the report, cited by Univisionwas able to arrive at the information that 88 percent of the 52 immigrant deaths that were recorded in these detention centers between 2017 and 2021 were caused by receiving inadequate medical carewhich means that all of them could have been avoided at home with the corresponding treatment.

The report was prepared from the sharing of A total of 14,500 public records obtained through transparency requests to federal and state agencies, and resulted in alarming results for migrantswho know that they cannot count on the same benefits as natives in the United States.

The analysis describes: “Medical staff made incorrect or incomplete diagnoses in 88 percent of deaths and also provided incomplete, inappropriate and delayed treatment and medication that in some cases directly contributed to the deaths of detained immigrants.”

ICE failures that put immigrants detained in the United States at risk

In addition to highlighting the guilt of inadequate medical care for deceased immigrants addressed in the study cited by Univisionalso mentioned other factors in which ICE detention centers failed and They could have had a better way of actingto avoid the loss of these people.

In that sense, they detailed: “ICE investigations for deaths of detainees have allowed the destruction of evidence, They have failed to interview key witnesses and have omitted key incriminating facts. It is thought that the medical staff may have falsified or produced insufficient documentation in 61 percent of cases of detainee deaths.”