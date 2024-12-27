There are only a few days left until the end of 2024 and people’s desire to know is growing What will the new year 2025 bring us?. But if we look at what the fortune tellers say, we may be worried.

One of the best known ‘fortune tellers’ in recent times is Athos Salome, a Brazilian clairvoyant known as the ‘modern Nostradamus’. This parapsychologist guessed the coronavirus pandemic, the death of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, or the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, among other successes.

As stated in the Mirrorby 2025 Salomé predicts that 2025 “will be the moment when the authorities begin to officially declare the existence of extraterrestrialsoffering evidence of microbial life on Mars or in other more complex civilizations.

“Some governments, such as those of United States, Russia and China, “They will maintain a strategic silence, since they will hide information with the aim of causing a global stir,” says the psychic.

Athos also predicts that secret experiments will come to light that will reveal genetically modified humans. Through the use of technologies including cloningscientists will reveal that governments and corporations have been quietly creating “perfected” individuals, who will be smarter, stronger, and more resistant to disease.

Furthermore, according to Athos, AI will reach a point of no return in 2025 and a global incident could expose the autonomy of these technologies, which in some cases have already developed rudiments of self-awareness.

On the other hand, Athos says that there will be a global energy crisis that will be used as a means of control over the population until the year 2025. Athos claims that inventions such as zero point power generators could occur, but will still remain hidden from the public.

He also warns that the technology to monitor people, like implantable chips, will become commonplace and he says people will be told they are being used for advances in health and safety.

Athos predicts that geoengineering will cause unprecedented climate disasters, such as hurricanes and droughts in unexpected places and finally, leaks on underground bases and technologies like gravitational propulsion will finally come to light. These secret military operations will show the true extent of global power.