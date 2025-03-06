A investigation carried out by the medical institution Johns Hopkins in Baltimore (USA) detected that levothyroxine, a drug for the treatment of hypothyroidism, It could have as a side effect the loss of bone mass, when consumed in the long term.

The study

The study participated a total of 445 people over 65, of which 81 received the Levothyroxine drug to restore healthy levels of thyroid hormone. “After an average of six years of use, The participants were more likely to lose density and bone mass than those who did not take the hormone, “ The main author of the Elena Ghotbi studio explained.

Another of the study co -authors, Shadpour Demehri, added that even following the marked guidelines of levothyroxine, greater bone loss occurs. For this reason, researchers ask that medication be reviewed from time to time as well as thyroid hormone levels, especially among people over 65.

It is not something new

The side effect of this medicine is not something new, in fact It is already indicated in many levothyroxine products, For example, in postmenopausal women in levothyroxine treatment, and with increased risk of osteoporosis, The dose of this drug should be as low as possible and “Thyroid function must be frequently monitored to avoid suprafisiological serum levels of levothyroxine.”

He Hypothyroidism is a disease that occurs when the thyroid gland produces less hormones than necessary, essential to regulate metabolism and many body functions. If there is a lack of these hormones, the brain, heart or digestion are affected, causing a general decrease in organism’s activity.

The Causes of this disease can be very varied, going from an immune system that “attacks” this gland, viral infections or pregnancy, as well as other such as certain medications or birth abnormalities, among many others.