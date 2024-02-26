Seven out of ten complaints to the state government's emergency service involve acts of violence against women. The figure indicates that the trend is not even remotely contained, much less that there is a reversal. This despite the campaigns and programs of official agencies to make men aware of the respect they should show towards women.

Today more than ever women are becoming empoweredthey demand their rights, but the acts of violence against them are an indication that there is resistance to accepting it.

That is why the orange activation day that is promoted by the City Council of Home so that women are respected. Awareness is essential, but this must be parallel to the sanction that is applied to the violator of the females. Impunity cannot be allowed because this will be a never-ending story.

