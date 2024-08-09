According to the criteria of

This is Larry Gesick, a 77-year-old electrician, who never imagined that his retirement would lead him to get up at 5:30 AM to work unloading trailers at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Florida, for US$14.75 per hour. His wife, Joyce, 66 years, also faces a similar reality, working as a full-time legal administrator for US$14 an hour.

This situation is not unique to the Gesicks. In the United States, about One in five people over 65 years of agewhich is equivalent to approximately 11,000,000 Americans, are forced to continue workingaccording to data from the Pew Research Center.

In an interview with the aforementioned media, labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci describes this situation as a “work, retire, repeat syndrome,” pointing out that More than half of retired people currently do not have enough savings to maintain their quality of life without continuing to work.

401K, the retirement system that harms 1 in 5 people in the United States

The 401K plan, introduced as part of a 1978 law, was based on the premise that Americans could manage their own retirement with a little financial education.

According to financial experts cited by CBS Newsthis plan is an important cause when looking for an explanation as to why around the 20 percent of retirees in the United States must work to maintain their quality of life.

Nowadays, Older people who did not adequately plan for retirement are faced with the reality of continuing to work or returning to the workforceThe Gesicks have exhausted their 401K retirement funds and are now dealing with a mortgage, a car loan and debts totaling $12,000.