Brazil registered an average of four femicides per day in 2023, that is, a record of 1,463indicated a study published this Thursday on the eve of the International Women's Day.

According to data collected by the NGO Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) based on police records, that number represents an increase of 1.6% compared to 2022.

Data on femicides began to be compiled in 2015when a Brazilian law qualified feminicide as the death of a woman “caused by domestic or family violence due to her” female condition.

In total, 10,655 women were victims of this type of crime between 2015 and 2023 in that country of 203 million inhabitants.

“We cannot normalize the death of more than 10,000 women who were murdered in less than a decade for the simple fact of being women,” laments Samira Bueno, director of the FBSP, cited in a statement.

“The issue has been widely debated by civil society, but that is not enough to promote the reduction of these crimes that are committed daily in the country,” he points out.

Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced during last year's International Women's Day a series of measures to fight “intolerable physical violence against women.”

Among the provisions are an increase in resources for women's care centers and the reactivation of a preventive police support program for victims of domestic violence.